Ex-lawyer Alex Murdaugh's murder trial starts Monday. What we know about the crime saga.

N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Michael M. DeWitt, Jr., USA TODAY
·5 min read

The double murder trial of former South Carolina attorney Richard "Alex" Murdaugh, who is at the center of multiple state investigations and a dozen lawsuits, is set to begin Monday.

In July, Murdaugh, a member of a prominent family that ran a prosecutors office in Hampton County for more than 80 years, was indicted on two counts of murder in the fatal shootings of his wife, Maggie, and son, Paul. The now-disbarred attorney has denied killing his family members.

After the shootings in June 2021, police launched investigations into two other deaths connected to Murdaugh and alleged criminal acts dating back more than a decade.

Amid his legal turmoil, Murdaugh survived a shooting that prosecutors allege was part of a botched insurance fraud scheme. He now faces more than 100 criminal charges related to offenses including drug trafficking, tax evasion and stealing more than $8.7 million from clients and other attorneys.

Disgraced attorney Alex Murdaugh walks into court for his bond hearing on Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. Murdaugh was charged July 14, 2022, with murder in connection with the 2021 deaths of his wife and son.

Here's what to know about the trial and cases connected to Murdaugh.

Murdaugh's family found dead

Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and Paul Murdaugh, 22, were shot and killed at their Colleton County estate on June 7, 2021. County Coroner Richard Harvey placed the time of death between 9 and 9:30 p.m. Alex Murdaugh reported their deaths to police at 10:07 p.m. and told 911 operators he wasn't home when they were killed.

The killings drew international media coverage. A grand jury charged Murdaugh with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in July, days after he was disbarred.

The South Carolina Attorney General's Office claimed in a December court filing that Murdaugh killed his family in order to gain sympathy and distract members of his law firm as he worked to cover up alleged financial crimes.

The late Maggie and Paul Murdaugh.

Police open investigation into Stephen Smith's death

About two weeks after the killings, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced it opened an investigation into the death of Stephen Smith based on information uncovered during the double murder probe.

Smith, 19, was found with deep gashes in his head on a rural road in Hampton County in 2015. South Carolina Highway Patrol investigators ruled his death a hit-and-run. During a Nov. 25 interview, Smith's mother told the Hampton County Guardian, part of the USA TODAY Network, she believed his death was the result of foul play and possibly a hate crime because Smith was gay.

A simple tribute marks the grave of Stephen Smith in Gooding Cemetery on Sandy Run Road. In 2021, supporters launched a campaign to raise money for a gravestone.

Conspiracy alleged in boat crash death

Court documents filed in July 2021 alleged a civil conspiracy possibly connecting law enforcement and members of the Murdaugh family following a boat crash in Beaufort County in 2019 that resulted in the death of Mallory Beach, 19.

Paul Murdaugh allegedly crashed his family's boat into a bridge at more than 30  mph, killing Beach and injuring two other people onboard. He pleaded not guilty to three felony counts of boating under the influences and was awaiting trial when he and his mother were killed.

A tentative settlement has been reached in the wrongful death lawsuit in that case, The State reported.

A fatal crash involving this boat, owned by Richard "Alex" Murdaugh and allegedly driven by his son, Paul, would spark a series of events that would bring the Murdaugh family into the national spotlight.

Murdaugh shot, charged in insurance fraud scheme

On Sept. 4, 2021, Alex Murdaugh was shot in the head in Hampton County, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Less than two weeks later, Curtis Edward Smith was charged for shooting Murdaugh in what state police described as a failed life insurance scheme. Murdaugh wanted Smith to kill him so his surviving son, Buster, would get his $10 million life insurance policy, but the bullet only grazed his head, according to authorities.

Murdaugh was later charged with insurance fraud, conspiracy to commit insurance fraud, and filing a false police report in the shooting.

Curtis Edward Smith during a recent interview with Dateline NBC.

Murdaugh charged, sued over money from housekeeper's death

One day before Murdaugh was charged in the botched insurance fraud scheme, the law enforcement division opened another criminal investigation in the 2018 death of Murdaugh's housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. Her family sued Murdaugh and other attorneys, alleging a civil conspiracy.

Court documents alleged Murdaugh was responsible for moving more than $3.5 million in wrongful death lawsuit settlement funds away from Satterfield's heirs and into fraudulent accounts he created. Murdaugh was arrested in October 2021 on felony charges for allegedly misappropriating insurance proceeds from Satterfield's death after his release from a drug rehabilitation facility in Orlando.

In December 2021, Murdaugh's attorneys read part of an apology to the Satterfield family in court and announced Murdaugh had agreed to sign a $4.3 million confession to judgment in their favor.

The family of Gloria Satterfield prays together before Alex Murdaugh faced a bond hearing in the Richland County Courthouse Oct. 19, 2021. He is charged with two felony counts of obtaining property by false pretense.

Murdaugh indicted on dozens more charges

Just before making an arrest in September 2021 in Murdaugh's shooting, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division announced it was investigating allegations Murdaugh misappropriated funds from his law firm. The state grand jury unsealed its first state-level indictments against Murdaugh in November 2021, and they included 27 criminal charges for breach of trust, obtaining property by false pretenses, money laundering, computer crimes and forgery.

Over the course of the next year, more indictments were steadily unsealed and Murdaugh was charged with dozens more financial and drug-related crimes. He is currently facing more than 100 criminal charges and 12 lawsuits in state and federal court.

Contributing: Daniel J. Gross, Greenville News; The Associated Press

Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alex Murdaugh murder trial: What we know about the crime saga

