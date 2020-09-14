Ex My Kitchen Rules Judges Rachel Khoo: 'The Pandemic Has Left Me Without Work'

Never miss a thing. Sign up to HuffPost Australia’s weekly newsletter for the latest news, exclusives and guides to achieving the good life.

In What Works For Me – a series of articles considering how we can find balance in our lives – HuffPost UK talks to celebrities about wellbeing and self-care.

Surfing, pole dancing, running, HIIT, Pilates and yoga. These are just some of the eclectic – and exhausting – hobbies of TV chef and presenter Rachel Khoo.

Khoo is based in the UK, but known to Australian audiences after being a judge on ‘My Kitchen Rules’ in 2016 and host of ‘Zumbo’s Just Desserts’ that same year.

“I love the mental aspect of exercise, it’s not just about the physical things,” she tells HuffPost UK. “With surfing, for example, you’re waiting for your next wave, you’re focussed, you’re in the moment. For me, exercise provides escapism.”

Keeping active is now Khoo’s main form of self-care, but she used to hate exercising when the fitness industry was “all about losing weight”. In more recent years, though, the narrative has been more about feeling good – and the 40-year-old has thrown herself into trying everything.

“I follow this Instagram account called See my Strong [started by journalist and author Poorna Bell],” says Khoo. “It’s really championing exercise,...

