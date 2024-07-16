Ex-Ipswich kitman given suspended ban over betting

James Pullen has left his role as kitman at Ipswich Town [Getty Images]

Former Ipswich Town kitman James Pullen has been handed a suspended three-month ban for breaking Football Association betting rules.

The ex-goalkeeper admitted placing 867 bets on matches between 30 March 2018 and 13 March 2024.

He has been given a three-month suspension from football and all football-related activity until the end of the 2025-26 season, and a £750 fine.

He placed 126 bets on games involving Ipswich, 120 of them accumulators.

A club spokesperson refused to comment, however BBC Sport understands Pullen has left his role at Portman Road.

Pullen, who made two appearances for Ipswich in 2002-03 and also played for Peterborough, Blackpool and AFC Wimbledon, did not place any bets on Ipswich to lose, though three of his 126 bets on the club were for them to draw.

There was one spot bet of £5 in 2021 for an Ipswich player to score a hat-trick against Rochdale, which failed.

He placed a total of £1,400.79 with a return of £792.67, and total losses of £608.12

In the FA's written reasons it stated Pullen admitted wrongdoing at the earliest opportunity, co-operated fully and showed genuine remorse.