Ex Inter Milan Defender Argues Inter ‘Still Deserve To Be Considered Favourites’ In Serie A Despite Derby Debacle

Daniele Adani feels that Inter Milan “still deserve to be considered favourites” in Serie A despite their loss to AC Milan.

The former Inter defender spoke to Italian broadcaster RAI Sport, via FCInterNews. He gave his thoughts on his old team’s chances of retaining the title.

Inter’s hopes of successfully defending their Serie A title took their biggest blow yet in the derby.

The Nerazzurri had dropped points in a couple early matches away to Genoa and Monza.

But these were hardly disasters.

However, against Milan, Inter looked miles off of the team that they were last season. And far from what the standard will have to be if they’re to win the title again.

The Nerazzurri may have lost 2-1. But if anything the scoreline flattered them.

In attack, Inter did not create any telling chances other than the one that resulted in Federico Dimarco’s first half goal.

And at the back, things looked even worse from the Nerazzurri.

Adani: “Inter Still Deserve To Be Considered Favourites In Serie A” Despiute Derby Debacle

Former Inter defender Adani noted that “Inter had 11-12 shots at the Etihad,” in their Champions League opener against Manchester City.

“You have to be critical – not defeatist, but critical – to analyze correctly,” he said.

“If we add Monza and the derby, Inter have struggled for creativity.”

“”We can say that they’re the strongest team in Serie A. That the Scudetto is theirs to lose.”

“But they created very little in their last two matches in the league, though they played a great match against City,” Adani continued.

“Inter had half the chances that Milan did,” he noted.

“And even away to Monza, they did not exactly dominate the match.”

“Inter have yet to show the strength that they have,” argued Adani. “But they still deserve the status of favourites.”

Of the derby, Adani said that “Inter played badly, all the players.”

“Including the forwards.”

“One chance each for Lautaro and Thuram is not enough against a Milan team that has been conceding two goals per game,” he argued.

“If you take two of the starting midfielders off after an hour, and then Barella also comes off, the coach has to be identified as the culprit,” Adani continued.