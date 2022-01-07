Ex-Homeland Security Chief Rings Alarm On Where Next Insurrection May Play Out

A former Chief of Homeland Security and Intelligence for Washington D.C. on Thursday warned the next insurrection won’t go down in the same way as the Donald Trump-incited violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 last year.

“I think the threat has evolved and changed,” Donell Harvin told MSNBC “Deadline: White House” anchor Nicolle Wallace on the anniversary of the violence.

“There’s certainly a possibility, and this is my concern, that we’re so busy looking in the rearview mirror of what happened last year that we’re not looking at the threat that’s in front of us and we’re going to bump right into it,” he cautioned.

That threat, said Harvin, is “the blended and mixed ideologies that came together at the Capitol” are still together and “just as effective and operationally sound as they were on Jan. 6 and they’ve just basically blended back into the states.”

“And so instead of waiting for the very last moment to affect an election, the analysis suggests that the battle’s going to be back at the states,” he added. “Consider the fact that if the federal government wasn’t prepared for what happened on Jab. 6, what are the state and local authorities going to be prepared for?”

Frank Figliuzzi, the FBI’s former assistant director for counterintelligence and now a national security analyst for MSNBC, agreed.

“We are looking at what I would call an entrenched insurgency at this point, a decentralized insurgency,” he said, warning the next insurrection “will unlikely be at the Capitol” but instead at state, county or local level.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

