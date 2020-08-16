Ex-Hollyoaks star confirms she'd return as Ruth Osborne

From Digital Spy

Hollyoaks' Ruth Osborne hasn't been seen in the village since 2008 but actress Terri Dwyer has revealed that she'd be up for reprising her role in future.

Ruth first arrived in Chester in 1996 with her dad Jack, mum Celia and younger brother Darren and was involved in a number of high-profile storylines during her time on the Channel 4 soap, including her marriage to Kurt Benson, brief dalliance with Luke Morgan and kidnap by Rob Hawthorne.

She hasn't been seen on screen for 12 years but Terri has told The Daily Star Sunday that she'd happily consider stepping into Ruth's shoes again.

"I've been back four times since I left and I would consider doing it again," she said. "But I wouldn't go back for just one episode. It would have to be something I could get my teeth into, a storyline that I felt strongly about.

"Otherwise, what's the bloody point? It would very much depend on my availability and what storyline they offered me. It also depends on what I have got going on at the time."



The actress, who has gone on to appear in shows including Loose Women, 60 Minute Makeover and This Morning, has now also turned her hand to producing, having just starred in and produced independent film Break, which also stars ex-EastEnders actor Jamie Foreman.

Terri revealed that she will "always have a huge fondness for Hollyoaks and be eternally grateful for everything it put in my life".



"It has allowed me to be in the position I am right now," she said. "You should never forget where you've come from."

With Ruth's dad Jack (Jimmy McKenna) and brother Darren (Ashley Taylor Dawson) still in the village there'd be plenty for Ruth to catch up on if she made a return.

Hollyoaks has recently been repeating episodes from its history to celebrate marking its 25th anniversary this year, with storylines such as killer Silas Blissett's reign of terror and Becca Dean and Justin Burton's controversial relationship airing again in the past few weeks.

Hollyoaks@25 airs Mondays through Fridays at 6.30pm on Channel 4, with first-look episodes airing at 7pm on E4.



