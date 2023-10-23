Ex-Hollyoaks and Corrie star Lucy-Jo Hudson shares health diagnosis

Former Coronation Street and Hollyoaks star Lucy-Jo Hudson has shared a health update with fans after her recent time in hospital.

The actress, known for her role as Donna-Marie Quinn in Hollyoaks, recently confirmed she'd been rushed to hospital in order to receive a blood transfusion, after suffering from "dangerously low" haemoglobin levels.



Providing an update on her health via Instagram, Hudson has announced she's been diagnosed with chronic anaemia.

Sharing a series of photos from the past couple of weeks, which included images of her in hospital on an IV drip, she began: "Life lately... It's been a crazy time of late…. But I can finally say I am now fully on the mend."



The actress then shared the symptoms she'd been struggling with prior to her diagnosis, writing: "I was very short of breath last week, having chest pains and it turned out my HB levels [haemoglobin] were scarily low!!!

"They should have been between 115-155, and mine were 67. My iron levels should have been 38-48 but they were 1.5."

According to the NHS, anaemia is a low red blood cell count or haemoglobin levels, often caused by depletion of iron. Symptoms can include shortness of breath, tiredness and lack of energy.



Hudson wrote that she was still being assessed for an underlying cause for the condition but was on the mend after receiving two blood transfusions, adding that she is now feeling a "million times better."

She added that she's now on medication for her iron levels, which are "slowly going up", and her haemoglobin levels have also started to go back up, too.

She also thanked fans for their support, writing: "Thank you for all your gorgeous and thoughtful messages, you don't know how much I appreciate your kindness."

Hudson is known for her roles as Katy Harris in Corrie between 2002 and 2005, before joining Hollyoaks as Donna-Marie in 2018.

The actress exited the soap back in September, with her character leaving the village to seek treatment after a drugs relapse.

