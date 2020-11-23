Ex-Hiscox bosses create new insurance business at Lloyd’s with $800 million start-up finance

Brokers and underwriters line the balconies and escalators of the Lloyd's of London building (Adrian Dennis/AFP/Getty Images)

A group of ex-Hiscox chiefs have set up a new London insurance group at Lloyd’s with $800 millon of backing from international investors and hired City heavyweight Sir Howard Davies as chairman.

Inigo is being founded by Hiscox’s former chief underwriter Richard Watson, who stepped down from his former employer last year after 33 years.

He is being flanked by Russell Merrett, former managing director of Hiscox’s London Market arm, and Stuart Bridges, former chief financial officer of Hiscox and Icap.

The launch is being seen as a coup for London as the team decided to set up here rather than overseas locations such as Bermuda who have been attracting billions of dollars of new capital.

“Inigo has chosen London as its principal base since it regards the overall insurance ecosystem offered by Lloyd’s as exceptionally attractive and believes it will best support the growth and development of the new syndicate.”

