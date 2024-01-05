Ex-Hibs Currie among trio of Aberdeen signings

Aberdeen have announced a triple signing as Clinton Lancaster looks to bolster his squad ahead of the second half of the SWPL season.

Former Hibernian goalkeeper Jennifer Currie joins the ranks from Sion Swifts in Northern Ireland.

The experienced keeper has featured for Scotland at youth level, as well as turning out for Hibs in the Women's Champions League.

Joining her is defender Lois Edwards who joins from Watford, while midfielder Keeley Bainfield makes the move from Women's National League side Bridgwater United.

On his new signings, Lancaster said: “It’s no secret that we have been looking for a goalkeeper since losing Faye Kirby in September, so I’m delighted to get Jen on board. She is someone I’ve been interested in for a while now given her previous experience in this league, as well as abroad. She has had a lot of success and I’m sure will bring a wealth of experience to the team.

“Keeley is a fantastic defensive player who has excellent technical ability and despite her young age has captained her club down in England. She has a great work rate and is someone who will be a welcome addition to our midfield.

“Lois has experience playing for a variety of clubs in England. She’s a fantastic defender who can play within a back 3 or 4 but she’s also a strong character and someone I believe will fit in well with our group.”