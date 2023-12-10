Ex-Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Is Launching His Own Streaming Service, Will Charge $72 per Year to ‘Founding Members’

Tucker Carlson is asking fans to fork over $72 for a charter one-year subscription to his new streaming video service — which his site says is “days away” from launching.

Carlson officially announced the direct-to-consumer service, at tuckercarlson.com, in a post Saturday on X (formerly Twitter). After he was fired in April 2023 from Fox News Channel, where he had been a fixture for more than a decade, Carlson has been producing a right-wing talk show distributed on Elon Musk’s X.

“Hey, it’s Tucker Carlson! We’ve been out of work for seven or eight months now. Hard to know, time flies when you’re unemployed,” Carlson says in a video clip promoting his new streaming site. “But actually, we’ve been working in secret and producing an awful lot of material for months now — interviews, et cetera — and all of it has now found its way to tuckercarlson.com. We’re launching a brand-new thing very soon.”

A message on Carlson’s site promises “founding members” access to “hours of exclusive members-only content hosted by Tucker Carlson”; a “bonus FREE month added to your subscription”; and the ability to purchase “limited-edition merchandise.” In addition, those who sign up for the “limited time” price of $72 per year (which works out to $6 per month) will be able to “Tell all your friends you were among the first to join Tucker’s new network,” the site says.

For U.S. subscribers, the site also is offering the option to purchase the “official 2023 Tucker Carlson Christmas ornament” for $25 — sight unseen, as the design has not been revealed yet. The ornament is “handmade by the talented artists of Wendell August Forge, a one-hundred-year-old American company,” according to the site.

Carlson’s website is operated by an entity called Last Country Inc., with a mailing address in Reno, Nev. The company, which he formed with Neil Patel (the co-founder of the Daily Caller alongside Carlson) raised $15 million in funding led by 1789 Capital, an “anti-woke” investment fund founded by investment banker Omeed Malik, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Carlson launched the talk show on X in June 2023, a little over a month after he was ousted from Fox News. Variety reported that a Fox Corp. board member had told Carlson that his being sidelined by the network was a condition of Fox News’ $787.5 million settlement of the defamation case filed by Dominion Voting Systems. (Both Fox and Dominion denied this.) In June, Fox News sent a cease-and-desist letter to Carlson demanding he discontinue his show on Twitter; Carlson has continued to post new episodes and to date has shared 47 segments on the Musk-owned platform.

Guests on “Tucker on X” have included conspiracy theorist Alex Jones; ex-president Donald Trump; Viktor Orbán, Hungary’s nationalist prime minister; Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton; Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.); and right-wing commentator Candace Owens.

