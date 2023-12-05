Ex-Fox News Host Gretchen Carlson Calls Sean Hannity An 'Arsonist'
Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson had a fiery response to a tweet sent by her former co-worker Sean Hannity.
She called him an “arsonist.”
Carlson burned Hannity on Monday, two days after he posted a tweet that read, “Hate is running rampant all across the country.”
Hate is running rampant all across the country https://t.co/XLN4yYrl4B
— Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) December 2, 2023
On Monday, Carlson suggested that Hannity’s post seems to ignore his own culpability in the rise of hate.
“Arsonist: ‘sure are a lot of fires these days,’” she responded.
Arsonist: “sure are a lot of fires these days” https://t.co/Qbz0slO7Yz
— Gretchen Carlson (@GretchenCarlson) December 4, 2023
Carlson left Fox News in 2016 after claiming she was sexually harassed by then-CEO Roger Ailes, who died in 2017.
She later received a reported $20 million settlement and an apology from the network but had to sign a nondisclosure agreement that keeps her from discussing her experiences in detail.
As of Monday evening, Hannity hadn’t responded to his former colleague’s “burn,” but many people on X (formerly Twitter) had the same reaction to Hannity’s post.
