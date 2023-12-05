Advertisement

Ex-Fox News Host Gretchen Carlson Calls Sean Hannity An 'Arsonist'

David Moye
·2 min read
Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson had a fiery response to a tweet sent by her former co-worker Sean Hannity.

She called him an “arsonist.”

Carlson burned Hannity on Monday, two days after he posted a tweet that read, “Hate is running rampant all across the country.”

On Monday, Carlson suggested that Hannity’s post seems to ignore his own culpability in the rise of hate.

Arsonist: ‘sure are a lot of fires these days,’” she responded.

Carlson left Fox News in 2016 after claiming she was sexually harassed by then-CEO Roger Ailes, who died in 2017.

She later received a reported $20 million settlement and an apology from the network but had to sign a nondisclosure agreement that keeps her from discussing her experiences in detail.

As of Monday evening, Hannity hadn’t responded to his former colleague’s “burn,” but many people on X (formerly Twitter) had the same reaction to Hannity’s post.

