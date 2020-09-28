Ex-Fox News Anchor Shepard Smith Vows to Fight Disinformation With New CNBC Show

Unlike President Donald Trump’s eagerly accommodating attorney general, Bill Barr, Shepard Smith doesn’t believe that New York is a dystopian jurisdiction of “anarchy, violence, and destruction.” That was the claim in last week’s Justice Department memo threatening the cutoff of federal tax dollars to the city.

“You know, man, I walk out in Greenwich Village and we have outdoor restaurants everywhere,” CNBC’s newest star told The Daily Beast, in that familiar booming broadcast voice only slightly inflected by his small-town Mississippi roots, as he got ready for Wednesday night’s debut of The News with Shepard Smith, an hour-long show that replaces the 7 p.m. airing of Shark Tank.

“And I walked by the Red Lion the other night”—the famed Greenwich Village live music venue—“and there was an amazing singer and guitar player in the doorway and they had socially distanced tables set up right on Bleecker Street, and it was fantastic,” Smith went on. “New York was alive, and people were out and about, and they were being right with each other.”

Getting positively rhapsodic, Smith continued: “I live in the Village. How many languages and every kind of people from every place on the planet! I used to walk to the subway station and hear every language—sometimes English—on the way. And all those people from all those places are all doing the same thing. They’re being good to each other by wearing their masks and staying separate. I loved it.”

Without quite saying so, Smith, 56, was firmly and volubly rejecting much of the messaging—whether about immigrants, COVID-19 or the alleged lawlessness of Blue State cities—coming out of the Trump White House these days.

And without mentioning the president’s name, Smith—a mega-donor to the Committee to Protect Journalists (to the tune of $500,000, a check he wrote last November when he emceed the group’s annual fundraising dinner)—also chided Trump for repeatedly mocking MSNBC anchor Ali Velshi at his rallies for getting hit by a rubber bullet (a “beautiful sight,” Trump likes to gloat) as he covered a peaceful demonstration in Minneapolis against George Floyd’s alleged murder by cop.

“Violence should never be glorified or condoned,” Smith told The Daily Beast. “I don’t wish harm on anyone. My colleagues, friends, and family don’t either. Leaders have the power to inspire and influence. That power, used properly, can make us better. I hope we can disagree with civility and respect.”

At Fox News, where he had thrived for nearly a quarter-century, Smith was a rarity—an increasingly severe critic of Trump’s lies, his “crazy… ridiculous throwaway lines,” his campaign’s involvement with Russian operatives, and his attacks on journalists; Trump of course returned the favor, deriding “low ratings Shep Smith” (never mind that he consistently crushed his rivals at CNN and MSNBC) as “HOPELESS & CLUELESS!”

Yet when Smith is asked why he quit Fox News last October—a whiplash-inducing turnabout barely 18 months after he signed a lucrative multi-year deal to continue at the right-leaning cable channel—his natural fluency becomes clipped and abrupt, almost as if he’s acting out a Hemingway parody.

“I made a decision to leave. I left. And that’s it,” Smith said about his departure, which—seconds after he announced it on air Oct. 11—astonished such colleagues as Neil Cavuto (“Whoa!...I’m a little stunned and a little heartbroken”), Bret Baier (“Today brought about a little shock for us here”), and John Roberts (“I…suddenly got hit by a subway train. Holy mackerel!”).

On his final newscast, Smith told viewers, “Recently I asked the company to allow me to leave Fox News and begin a new chapter. After requesting that I stay, they obliged.”

Published reports suggested that Smith gave up a $15-million annual salary, significantly more than CNBC is said to be paying him (“I don’t talk about money, because my mama told me that’s not polite,” Smith jokes), because he could no longer abide the conspiracy theories, fanciful claims, and pro-Trump propaganda being pushed by some of his Fox News colleagues, especially primetime hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham.

The last straw, according to a friend who is regular contact with Smith, was his on-air dustup with Carlson last September over an insult made against Fox News’ resident judicial analyst, former New Jersey judge Andrew Napolitano, by one of Carlson’s guests. On Smith’s afternoon show, Napolitano had said Trump’s tacit quid pro quo attempt to coerce the president of Ukraine into launching an investigation into Joe Biden, in return for congressionally-mandated military aid, constituted a crime.

