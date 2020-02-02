Ex-Force India owner reacts to Racing Point/Aston Martin F1 deal

Ex-Force India boss reacts to Racing Point/Aston deal

Former Force India team owner Vijay Mallya says he's "delighted" that the Formula 1 outfit now known as Racing Point will have Aston Martin support from 2021.

Current team owner Lawrence Stroll has acquired a shareholding in Aston Martin and that arrangement will lead to the rebranding of Racing Point for next year via a sponsorship deal from the sportscar manufacturer.

Mallya, who owned the squad from 2008 until it hit financial problems in the summer of '18, says he has congratulated Stroll on the deal.

"I am delighted for Lawrence and I'm delighted for the team," Mallya told Autosport. "To ultimately become a works team was always a dream.

"Lawrence and I are friends, and in fact I congratulated him this morning on the news. He's a very astute investor, and his track record proves that.

"If you look at the share price of Aston Martin today, he's obviously made a sweetheart deal.

"Under his chairmanship and with the new range of models that Aston is planning there's only one way to go, and that's north.

"For Racing Point it is absolutely fabulous that it will become a works team with support from a great British marque like Aston, with all its heritage.

"Aston has plenty of followers, and they will all become Racing Point followers as well."

Mallya had tried unsuccessfully to secure sponsorship from Aston Martin in late 2015, with the backing eventually going to Red Bull instead.

"We had conversations with Aston five years ago, not to become a works team, but to have Aston become the title sponsor, and give us some technical support," he explained.

"I don't know what the deal is with Red Bull, but I don't think Aston has technical input. Red Bull have the genius Adrian Newey, so I don't think they need anybody else!"

Mallya, who visited the Racing Point motorhome at last year's British Grand Prix, insists that he does not miss his previous close involvement in F1. "I had 10 full years in F1," he said.

"I enjoyed every moment of those 10 years, and now it's time to do something else.

"I nursed it along for 10 years, I delivered two results of fourth in the constructors' championship, which I'm very proud of.

"The team is still in my DNA, and I'm absolutely delighted for the team.

"I believe the car for 2020 has made some giant strides and I'm eagerly looking forward to the commencement of the season."

