Mercedes F1 reserve Ocon to test electric Andros Trophy car

Ex-Racing Point Force India Formula 1 driver Esteban Ocon will test an electric Andros Trophy car before the next round of the Alps-based winter series in January.

Ocon, who will be Mercedes' F1 reserve in 2019, attended the second round of the winter series in Andorra last weekend to support Formula 2 driver Dorian Boccolacci, who is competing in the top-tier Elite category.

"I came to see Andros Trophy as a visitor and also to support my friend Dorian Boccolacci," said Ocon.

"We love motorsport and miss it in the winter time, so we all like going to Andros Trophy."

The opening two rounds have been won by the series' new four-wheel drive, four-wheel steer Andros Sport 01 electric car in the hands of World Touring Car Cup driver Aurelien Panis (pictured above) and ex-F1 driver Frank Lagorce.

But Ocon will test a single-make rear-wheel drive electric car, which is eligible for the Andros Electrique class that Panis won last season, at the Isola 2000 ski resort.

"I will be in Isola 2000 to test the electric car but I won't do the race, we will see about doing that later on," he said.

"I will also be in Paris for the [final round] race in Stade de France [in February]."

French legend Alain Prost is a three-time Andros Trophy champion, and one of a number of high-profile drivers to have competed in the winter series.

Haas driver Romain Grosjean is the most recent F1 incumbent to achieve success in the discipline, having won in Elite Pro during a one-off outing in December 2016.

Works Toyota and Hyundai World rally drivers Kris Meeke and Dani Sordo also attended the Andorran round of the series last weekend.

