Ex-Florida International DB Emmanuel Lubin killed in car crash

Emmanuel Lubin (L) had 86 tackles in his FIU career. (Photo by Samuel Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Florida International confirmed Sunday that defensive back Emmanuel Lubin was killed in a car crash.

Lubin was a starter in all 13 games as a senior in 2018.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Tragically, we lost a great young man in Emmanuel Lubin last night,” FIU coach Butch Davis said in a statement. “He was a hard worker, great teammate and was respected and loved by his teammates, coaches and staff at FIU. His character, work ethic and leadership were instrumental in leading our program to success these past two seasons. Our football program is mourning his loss and we will honor Emmanuel every day moving forward. Our hearts and prayers go out to his friends and family. "

A native of North Miami Beach, Lubin had 86 career tackles with the Panthers. His brother, E.J. Biggers, played for four teams in the NFL.

May God bless “E”



We hope peace comes to the hearts of his friends and family. He was a great young man all FIU PANTHERS are proud of‼️ pic.twitter.com/CfGWzBjmQZ — Butch Davis (@FIUCoachDavis) July 21, 2019

The school said he was still pursuing a degree in liberal studies and was hoping to continue his football career professionally. Florida International won nine games in 2018 and set a school record for success.

- - - - - - -

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

[Join or create a 2019 Yahoo College Fantasy Football league for free today]

More from Yahoo Sports: