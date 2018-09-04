Ex-Ferrari boss Luca di Montezemolo ‘disgusted’ by fans who booed Lewis Hamilton at Italian Grand Prix

Former president of Ferrari Luca di Montezemolo has said he was “disgusted” by the fans who booed Lewis Hamilton after he won the Italian Grand Prix.

Sebastian Vettel started from second, as part of an all-Ferrari front line, and was hoping to further reduce Hamilton’s championship lead as well as secure Ferrari’s first win at Monza since 2010.

However, Hamilton and Vettel clashed within the first four corners and the Ferrari was spun after they made contact as Hamilton worked his into second.

The Mercedes driver then came out victorious in a long battle with Kimi Raikkonen and won a record-equalling fifth Italian Grand Prix, but was met with jeers and whistles on the podium.

“What happened was very, very bad and I am really upset,” Di Montezemolo told the BBC. “Lewis is a fantastic champion, had always been very correct, and he made a fantastic race. Full stop.”

Mercedes also frustrated the Ferrari fans at Monza by using Valtteri Bottas to slow down Raikkonen and help Hamilton to victory, something Di Montezemolo, who ran Ferrari for 23 years from 1991 until 2014, says is nothing new in the sport.

Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel collided on the first lap of the Italian Grand Prix ( AFP/Getty)

“I can tell you we won a few championships [this way] when I was the chairman and CEO – with Kimi and Felipe Massa, with Rubens Barrichello and Michael Schumacher, and Michael and Eddie Irvine,” he said.

“So this is part of race history. And Bottas did not make anything incorrect or a foul. He made this race.

“When I have heard somebody make criticism… This is normal. In life it is difficult to win, but it is more difficult to accept when you don’t win. So, yesterday I saw not happy for what I have seen, from the public.

“Mercedes made its job. If I was in charge of Ferrari in the same condition as Mercedes, I would make exactly the same choice. So, finite.”