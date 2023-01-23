Charles McGonigal, ex-FBI official linked to Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, arrested

Kevin Johnson, USA TODAY
·4 min read

A former FBI counterintelligence official has been charged in two separate cases involving his dealings with foreign operatives, including efforts to assist Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, who was accused last year of violating U.S. sanctions against the Kremlin.

Charles McGonigal, who once headed the FBI's New York Counterintelligence Division, also is accused in the separate case of receiving $225,000 in cash from a former foreign intelligence source who provided information to the bureau in investigations that McGonigal oversaw.

The payments began flowing to McGonigal a year before his 2018 retirement and continued after he left the FBI, federal prosecutors said.

In other politics news: A major Trump hearing: Georgia judge to consider releasing Trump investigation report at a hearing Tuesday

"McGonigal requested and received at least $225,000 in cash from the individual and traveled abroad with the individual and met with foreign nationals," according to court documents which did not identify the operative by name.

"The individual later served as an FBI source in a criminal investigation involving foreign political lobbying over which McGonigal had official supervisory responsibility," prosecutors said. "McGonigal is accused of engaging in other conduct in his official capacity as an FBI Special Agent in Charge that he believed would benefit the (source) financially."

Prosecutors asserted that McGonigal concealed from the FBI the nature of his relationship with the former security officer and businessperson who had ongoing financial interests in foreign countries and involving foreign governments.

McGonigal's attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Catch up on the Biden documents: Revelations grow on Joe Biden's handling of classified documents; here's what we know so far

In this file photo taken on July 2, 2015, Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends Independence Day celebrations at Spaso House, the residence of the American Ambassador, in Moscow, Russia.
In this file photo taken on July 2, 2015, Russian metals magnate Oleg Deripaska attends Independence Day celebrations at Spaso House, the residence of the American Ambassador, in Moscow, Russia.

In the case involving Deripaska, the former FBI official is charged with conspiring to violate U.S. sanctions and money laundering.

McGonigal, who retired from the bureau in 2018, was arrested Saturday in connecttion with both cases, along with Sergey Shestakov, a former Russian diplomat.

McGonigal and Shestakov are accused of initiating an investigation of a Deripaska rival last year in return for concealed payments from the oligarch.

Oleg Deripaska: FBI surges on DC home of Oleg Deripaska, Russian oligarch from Paul Manafort trial

Working with an agent for Deripaska, McGonigal and Shestakov sought to hide Deripaska’s involvement by using shell companies and forged signatures on contract documents. The shell companies were allegedly used to send and receive payments from Deripaska, federal prosecutors said.

In September, the Justice Department announced charges against the Deripaska, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of using a web of shell companies to disguise millions of dollars in prohibited business transactions, including the $3 million sale of a California music studio in 2019.

In 2018, Deripaska was included in the Treasury Department enforcement notice as having been "investigated for money laundering, and ... accused of threatening the lives of business rivals, illegally wiretapping a government official, and taking part in extortion and racketeering."

Biden and Trump documents expose wider problem: Missing classified records not uncommon

While serving as an FBI official, federal prosecutors said, McGonigal had access to then-classified information that led to Treasury's 2018 sanctions against Deripaska.

A year later, McGonigal and Shestakov worked for Deripaska in an unsuccessful bid to have the U.S. sanctions against Deripaska lifted, officials said.

When FBI agents questioned Shestakov in November 2021 about the nature of the work with Deripaska’s agent, "Shestakov made false statements in a recorded interview," federal prosecutors said.

The charges against the former official deal an extraordinary blow to the agency and its New York operation, which handles some of the most sensitive intelligence investigations in the bureau.

Rioter who put feet on Pelosi staffer's desk convicted: Jury convicts Jan. 6 rioter who propped his feet up on a Nancy Pelosi staffer's desk

Oath Keepers convicted in Jan. 6 attack: 4 more Oath Keepers convicted of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

In his role as the office's intelligence chief, McGonigal would have had access to a wide range of classified material, including the counterintelligence work related to Russia where Deripaska had been on the FBI's radar for years.

The charges also provide additional fodder for Republican lawmakers who have vowed to examine the operations of the FBI as the lead agency in the ongoing Justice Department investigations involving former President Donald Trump.

A measure of the seriousness of allegations is the decision by prosecutors to bring charges against the former official in two different federal jurisdictions.

The Deripaska-related case was filed in Manhattan's Southern District of New York. While the second indictment was brought in Washington, D.C.

Breaking down the 3 special counsel investigations: Biden documents probe means US has 3 special counsel investigations at once. What are they?

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ex-FBI official Charles McGonigal, tied to Russian Deripaska, arrested

Latest Stories

  • Grandmothers, grandchildren separated at border, despite U.S. move to reunite migrant families

    A U.S. law is designed to shield kids from traffickers. But often it separates them from their grandparents or aunts.

  • New Mexico AG seeks to codify abortion rights, nullify bans

    ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico’s top prosecutor on Monday asked the state Supreme Court to nullify abortion ordinances that local elected officials have passed in recent months in conservative reaches of the Democratic-led state. Attorney General Raúl Torrez urged the high court to intervene against ordinances that he said overstep local government authority to regulate health care access, and violate the New Mexico Constitution’s guarantees of equal protection and due process. At a news co

  • Snow Blankets Southern Maine Amid Winter Storm Warning

    Snow blanketed parts of southern Maine on Monday, January 23, amid a winter storm warning in the area.Footage posted to Twitter by the National Weather Service in Gray shows several inches of snow outside their office on Monday.“Heavy snow bands will continue at times through this afternoon, please travel with caution,” they said in the post. Credit: NWS – Gray via Storyful

  • UPDATE 2-Ex-FBI official worked for sanctioned Russian oligarch, prosecutors say

    A former top FBI official was arrested over the weekend on accusations he worked for sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, prosecutors said on Monday. Charles McGonigal, who led the agency's counterintelligence division in New York before retiring in 2018, faces four counts including sanctions violations and money laundering. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan say McGonigal, 54, received concealed payments from Deripaska, who was sanctioned in 2018, in exchange for investigating a rival oligarch in 2021.

  • Girls Trip Screenwriter Says Sequel Is 'Officially Happening' and Might Be Set in Ghana

    Girls Trip producer Will Packer previously confirmed a sequel to the 2017 comedy was in the works in January 2022

  • Nicholas Braun Promises Succession Season 4 Is an 'Absolute Banger'

    Succession season 4 is expected to air on HBO Max sometime this spring

  • Daniel Dae Kim Addresses “Tragedy” Of Monterey Park Mass Shooting; Gold House Sundance Staffer’s Family Member Among 10 Killed At Lunar New Year Celebration

    “I’m sure many of you are aware that last night in Monterey Park, 10 people were killed and shot and another 10 were wounded by a gunman at Lunar New Year festivities,” Daniel Dae Kim said this morning at the Sundance Film Festival as more and more news of the horrors of another mass shooting […]

  • Santos appears set to be hired as next Poland coach

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The head of Poland's soccer association has posted on Twitter a photo of himself with former Portugal coach Fernando Santos — a day before a news conference where the name of the new Poland coach will be announced. The tweet by Cezary Kulesza said “See you at the news conference tomorrow.” Kulesza will make the announcement at Warsaw's National Stadium. Earlier Monday, an online video on the Sport.pl portal and reposted by Gazeta.pl appeared to show the 68-year-old Santos l

  • Mahomes leads Chiefs past Jags 27-20 with injured ankle

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Hobbling along on an injured ankle, Patrick Mahomes threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on Saturday, leading the Kansas City Chiefs to a 27-20 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars and a spot in their fifth straight AFC title game. Mahomes missed most of the second quarter after his ankle was landed on by a Jacksonville defender. But the All-Pro quarterback returned in the second half and led the Chiefs on a 75-yard TD drive in the fourth quarter that helped to ensure

  • Quick start helps Jets defeat Flyers 5-3

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Axel Jonsson-Fjällby, Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele gave Winnipeg an early three-goal lead, and the Jets held on to defeat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 on Sunday night. Karson Kuhlman also scored, Kevin Stenlund had an empty-netter and David Rittich made 28 saves for the Jets, who improved to 2-2 on a five-game road trip that concludes Tuesday in Nashville. Kevin Hayes scored twice while playing in his 600th career game, and Ivan Provorov added a goal for Philadelphia. Kuhlma

  • Brewers' Anderson hopeful improved shoulder sparks rebound

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Now that his shoulder isn’t bothering him anymore, new Milwaukee Brewers acquisition Brian Anderson is hoping he can recapture the hitting success he enjoyed earlier in his career. The Brewers announced the signing of Anderson on Monday, though the deal was initially reported Wednesday. Terms weren’t revealed, but a person close to the situation said the former Miami Marlins third baseman/right fielder received a one-year, $3.5 million contract and could earn an additional $2 mi

  • Canucks coach Boudreau emotional amid rumours of coaching change

    VANCOUVER — Rumours of an imminent change behind the Vancouver Canucks bench haven't escaped current head coach Bruce Boudreau. "I'd be a fool not to say that I don't know what's going on," Boudreau said Friday. "But … you come to work and you realize, you know how great the game is." Tears welled in his eyes as he spoke. Talk of Boudreau's departure have circulated since the beginning of the season when the Canucks (18-23-3) got off to an ugly 0-5-2 start. Boudreau was hired on Dec. 6, 2021 to

  • Alex Lyon makes 29 saves to help Panthers beat Wild 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Alex Lyon made 29 saves for his second consecutive victory and the Florida Panthers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-3 on Saturday night. With starting goalie Sergei Bobrovsky injured Thursday night in Montreal and Spencer Knight off to the American Hockey League on a conditioning stint, the Panthers dressed their primary AHL goalies. Lyon started after making 23 saves in relief of Bobrovsky in Montreal, and Mack Guzda was the backup as the Knoxville native became the first player

  • Radek Faksa scores twice, 1st-place Stars beat Coyotes 4-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Radek Faksa had his first two-goal game in more than three years, captain Jamie Benn added a power-play goal and the Western Conference-leading Dallas Stars beat the hapless Arizona Coyotes 4-0 on Saturday night. Faksa scored both of his goals on rebounds in the first period, when the Stars went ahead 3-0, and rookie Wyatt Johnson scored his 12th goal in the second period. It was first multipoint game this season for Faksa, who had last scored two goals on Nov. 15, 2019. Jake Oetti

  • Guardians' Naylor: "Baby" gesture not aimed at Yankees

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Josh Naylor's postseason “baby” has grown into something more than he intended. Cleveland's fiery first baseman insists he wasn't taunting New York pitcher Gerrit Cole or the Yankees in last season's playoffs with an emotional home run celebration in Game 4 of the American League Division Series. That's when he rounded first base after connecting, playfully swinging his arms as if rocking a baby and appeared to scream a vulgarity toward Cole. Three months later, Naylor says his

  • Hachimura discusses trade speculation after 30-point night

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Rui Hachimura doesn't seem too disturbed by the idea he could be traded. “I just want to be somewhere that wants me as a basketball player, and I want to be somewhere that likes my game," the Washington Wizards forward said Saturday night. When asked if Washington is that place, he replied: “I don't know. We've got to find out.” Hachimura was certainly an asset for the Wizards on Saturday, when he equaled a career high with 30 points in a win over Orlando. That came shortly aft

  • Purdy, 49ers beat Cowboys 19-12, advance to NFC title game

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Christian McCaffrey scored on a go-ahead 2-yard run in the fourth quarter and San Francisco’s defense did the rest, sending the 49ers to their second straight NFC title game with a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday. The 49ers (15-4) used back-to-back long scoring drives in the second half to wear down the Cowboys (13-6) and win their 12th straight game. San Francisco advanced to play the Eagles in the NFC title game next Sunday in Philadelphia after losin

  • Flyers coach Tortorella defends Provorov's Pride boycott

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov’s decision to cite religious beliefs as his reason to boycott the team's pregame Pride celebration. “Provy did nothing wrong,” Tortorella said Thursday. “Just because you don’t agree with his decision doesn’t mean he did anything wrong.” Before a game Tuesday night against the Anaheim Ducks, the 26-year-old Provorov sat out warmups, during which the Flyers wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped

  • Is role definition the cure to the Raptors' woes?

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd explain the importance of role definition in the NBA and why it could be influencing the Raptors' season. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Former Red Wing Ted Nolan among 8 Indigenous NHL players featured in new card deck

    Retired professional hockey player and coach Ted Nolan is one of eight former Indigenous NHL players to be featured in a new hockey card set. Upper Deck released a set called First Peoples Rookie Cards, which highlights the achievements of Indigenous players in the league. Nolan grew up in Garden River First Nation, near Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., and played with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Detroit Red Wings in the 1980s. He later had a successful career as a coach with the Buffalo Sabres and New Y