Ex-Donald Trump Aide Sues Former Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham Over Claim He Was Physically Abusive

As former White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham has started appearing in the media with the publication of her new book, she wrote an op ed in The Washington Post on Tuesday that elaborated on her breakup with her boyfriend, one of Donald Trump’s aides, Max Miller.

Grisham claimed that he became physically abusive as she ended their relationship, but he has responded by filing a defamation lawsuit against her on Tuesday.

In the op ed and her book, I’ll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House, Grisham doesn’t identify Miller by name, but he claims in his lawsuit that it is “widely publicly known” that she is referring to him.

His lawsuit contends that in the Post op ed, “Defendant Grisham writes numerous false and defamatory statements about Plaintiff, including, but not limited to, ‘the relationship turned abusive’; ‘the end of our relationship had become violent’; ‘he got physical with me’; ‘I confided the same story about the physical abuse’; and ‘this ‘great guy’ had anger issues and a violent streak.'”

The thrust of Grisham’s piece was that, even though she informed Trump and First Lady Melania Trump that her relationship with Miller had turned abusive, “they didn’t seem to care.” The former president, in fact, endorsed Miller in his bid for a Ohio congressional seat now occupied by Anthony Gonzalez. Gonzalez, a Republican, announced last month that he would not seek another term, after having voted to impeach Trump following the January 6 insurrection.

In her book, Grisham writes about her relationship with Miller and how it deteriorated, but she did not explicitly say that it turned abusive. She did talk about it in an interview on The Lead with Jake Tapper on Tuesday.

Miller filed his defamation claim in the Court of Common Pleas in Cuyahoga County, OH. The assigned judge, Emily Hagen, set a hearing for Oct. 13 after denying a request for a temporary restraining order to prevent Grisham from claiming that he was physically abusive.

A spokesperson for Grisham’s publisher, HarperCollins, did not immediately return a request for comment.

