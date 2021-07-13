Ex-Disney star Kyle Massey wanted by police after missing court date in communication with minor case

Former That's So Raven and Corey in the House star Kyle Massey is wanted by police after missing a second arraignment appearance on Monday. He was supposed to be in court regarding a felony charge in Washington State of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

"Mr. Massey did not appear. A judge signed a $100,000 warrant for his arrest," a representative for the King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office tells PEOPLE in a statement.

The 29-year-old ex-Disney star's lawyer told TMZ that he has reached out to the court several times but has not gotten a response. Attorney Lee Hutton told also told the outlet he is "concerned with the misrepresentations made in court," claiming Massey has not been served.

In response to those claims, a King County Prosecuting Attorney's Office rep tells PEOPLE, "There's no misrepresentation here. Quite simply, Mr. Massey did not appear in court."

"The prosecutor of record does not have any correspondences from any attorney claiming to represent Mr. Massey, which are passed along by the front office when received," the rep continues. "It is also worth noting that Mr. Massey previously acknowledged the filing of the case in past media articles since the first arraignment date, which also included today's new arraignment date."

He adds, "It is possible that Mr. Massey's attorney is calling the wrong office."

This is Massey's second missed arraignment, with the previous one set for late June.

In 2019, Massey was sued by a 13-year-old girl for allegedly sending explicit text messages, images, and videos to her phone, though the case was later dismissed. The felony charge, filed in King County on June 14, stems from the same accusations detailed in the 2019 lawsuit, PEOPLE confirmed.

In the complaint, the plaintiff reportedly alleged she met Massey at Universal Studios when she was 4 years old and maintained contact because she was interested in pursuing entertainment. She said she reached out to Massey in November 2018 about auditioning for a role in a reboot of Cory in the House, and in following conversations, he was told she was in eighth grade.

Knowing she was underage, Massey allegedly sent her pornographic content between December 2018 and January 2019, according to a recent court filing. Days after the lawsuit against him was filed in 2019, Massey denied the allegations, claiming he was being extorted.

"No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct," Massey said in a statement via his attorney, which was obtained by PEOPLE. "In early 2019, Plaintiff's attorneys demanded $1.5M threatening to go public to destroy my career if I did not comply. My family and I rejected this extortion attempt, because I have faith that the legal process will reveal the truth."

EW has reached out to representatives for Massey for comment.

The actor is most famous for portraying Cory Baxter, the brother of Raven-Symoné's character, on Disney Channel's That's So Raven. He landed his own spin-off Corey in the House, which ran until 2008. Massey's last appeared in the film Dutch, the web show Millennials, and the animated short series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. He is the brother of Zoey 101 star Chris Massey.

