Ex-Dharmatic Entertainment Employee Kshitij Prasad Gets Bail

Former Dharmatic Entertainment employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad has been granted bail by a Special NDPS court on Thursday, 26 November, in connection with a drug case, as per a report by ANI. Prasad has been asked to furnish a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and deposit his passport for bail.

Prasad was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau, which is probing alleged use of drugs in the film and entertainment industry following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

After being produced in a Mumbai court, Prasad had claimed that he had been "coerced into falsely implicating" actors Ranbir Kapoor, Dino Morea and Arjun Rampal by the probe agency. Prasad had also stated that since he had refused to write false statements mentioning Kapoor, Morea and Rampal in his own handwriting, the NCB "had preparing various false statements as per their wishes and tried to coerce me into signing them."

The NCB had dismissed these allegations as "false" and "baseless".

A few days back, comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa were also arrested by the NCB after they reportedly confessed to purchasing and consuming drugs. A court has granted them bail.

