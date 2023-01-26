Ex-deputy cadet arrested after crash critically hurt 20-year-old in Columbia, cops say

A former member of the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was arrested after a crash where a 20-year-old man was critically injured, the Columbia Police Department said Wednesday night.

Robert Barth Garofalo was charged with felony DUI (involving great bodily injury), jail records show. The 43-year-old Lexington resident was a probationary cadet, according to the sheriff’s department.

A bond hearing was scheduled Thursday for Garofalo, who remained behind bars at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center as of Thursday morning, according to Richland County court records.

Garofalo was off duty when he was involved in the Jan. 15 collision, the sheriff’s department said.

Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon fired Garofalo on Wednesday. That’s the same day Garofalo was booked at the Richland County jail, records show.

The collision happened at about 9 p.m. that Sunday, near the intersection of Broad River Road and Foxglove Lane, according to police. That’s in Columbia, near Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge hospital, and about 2 miles from Exit 102 on Interstate 26.

Police said Garofalo was driving a vehicle that ran off the road and then over-corrected, crossed the double yellow line and collided with the victim’s vehicle.

Firefighters with the Columbia Fire Department had to remove both drivers from their damaged vehicles before EMS took them to an area hospital, according to police.

The 20-year-old victim continues to receive medical treatment for a traumatic brain injury among other significant wounds affecting his mobility and breathing, police said.

Garofalo was also injured during the collision, according to police.

“There is a trust that comes with working in the law enforcement profession,” Koon said in a news release. “Garofalo broke that trust and we cannot tolerate that.”

Following his bond hearing, Garofalo is scheduled to next appear in court on Feb. 24, judicial records show.

If convicted on the felony charge, Garofalo faces a maximum punishment of 15 years in prison and a fine, according to South Carolina law.