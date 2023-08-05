Ex-Dancing on Ice pro Alexander Demetriou marries partner

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

Dancing on Ice professional Alexander Demetriou has announced that he has married his partner, skater Julia Mercer.

Demetriou, who competed in the 2019 and 2020 series, posted on Instagram yesterday (August 4) that the couple were tying the knot.

"Well today is the day I get to marry this worldie," he wrote, adding: "luckiest man alive."

During his time on the show, Demetriou was paired with former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton and then Love Island's Maura Higgins, and competed against his former wife, fellow professional skater Carlotta Edwards, who was paired with Hollyoaks' Richard Blackwood and then Ben Hanlin.

A month after Higgins denied that there was anything going on between herself and Demetriou, stating that they are just friends and the rumours were "pure shite", Demetriou and Edwards announced that they were getting a divorce.

"Although it saddens me that we can no longer be together, I feel this is best for the both of us," he said. "I'm looking forward to what the future will bring."

A few months after that, ITV confirmed that both Demetriou and Edwards weren't going to return to the competition.

An ITV spokesperson told Digital Spy at the time that: "As we approach each new series we consult with all of our skaters to discuss best pairings and opportunities going forward and sometimes this means a break from the main cast.

"Alex Demetriou and Carlotta Edwards will not be in our main cast lineup for Dancing on Ice when it returns in 2021. This doesn't mean it's a final farewell and they both remain much loved members of the Dancing on Ice family with potential to return."

Dancing on Ice is expected to return early next year on ITV1 and stream on ITVX.

