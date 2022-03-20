  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ex-Cowboys OT La'el Collins reportedly signs with Bengals

Zach Crizer
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Dallas Cowboys
    Dallas Cowboys
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cincinnati Bengals
    Cincinnati Bengals
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

La'el Collins, formerly of the Dallas Cowboys, has found a new home. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the offensive tackle is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Details about the contract weren't immediately available. Collins had reportedly been given permission to seek a trade last week, and the Cowboys released him on Thursday.

Collins was signed by the Cowboys in 2015 as an undrafted free agent, and he'd been with them ever since. He was extremely reliable early in his career, especially after the Cowboys moved him to right tackle in 2017. From 2017-19 Collins started 47 of 48 games and earned himself a $50 million contract, but the streak didn't last. A hip injury that required surgery cost him the entire 2020 season, and he missed five games in 2021 when the NFL suspended him for violating the substance abuse policy. He reportedly missed seven drug tests and allegedly tried to bribe one of the NFL's test collectors.

Collins missed 21 of 33 games from 2020-21. Right tackle Terence Steele stepped up in his absence, and that's presumably who will be replacing Collins full time on the Cowboys.

Pretty much everyone had been connecting Collins to Cincy, and it wasn't hard to see why. The Bengals desperately need to protect quarterback Joe Burrow. (To that end, they've also signed center Ted Karras and guard Alex Cappa.) And Collins seems to have liked the organization well enough to cancel a meeting with another team that was scheduled on Sunday. He also got the full court press from Bengals all-timer Chad Johnson, which probably didn't hurt.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: La&#39;el Collins #71 of the Dallas Cowboys reacts during a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes Benz Superdome on September 29, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
La'el Collins is reportedly signing with the Cincinnati Bengals. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Denver Broncos’ Randy Gregory rips ‘toxic’ Dallas Cowboys fans on social media

    “Y’all’s opinions don’t pay my bills,” former Dallas Cowboys’ Randy Gregory said to fans on social media.

  • Broncos LB Randy Gregory blasts Cowboys' 'toxic' fanbase, 'bad faith' owners

    Randy Gregory is telling Cowboys fans exactly what he thinks of them.

  • Senators acquire defenceman Travis Hamonic from Canucks

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Travis Hamonic from the Vancouver Canucks for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 31-year-old had three goals and four assists in 24 games with Vancouver this season. Hamonic has registered 43 goals and 205 points in 699 regular-season contests with the Canucks, New York Islanders and Calgary Flames. He has one goal and three assists in 22 playoff games. The third-round pick heading to Vancouver in the deal announced Sunday original

  • McDavid has three points, Kane scores twice as Oilers top Devils 6-3

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane scored twice and Connor McDavid had a goal and a pair of assists as the Edmonton Oilers kept the longest active winning streak in the NHL alive with a 6-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl, Tyson Barrie and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (35-23-4), who have won five in a row on a crucial homestand. Jesper Bratt had two goals and an assist and Nico Hischier also scored for the Devils (22-35-5), who have lost three in a row and four of th

  • Hartman gets winner late in 3rd, Wild beat Blackhawks 3-1

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Ryan Hartman scored with 3:13 left in the game, and the Minnesota Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-1 on Saturday to finish off a four-game season sweep of its Central Division rival. Frederick Gaudreau and Jordan Greenway also scored for Minnesota. Cam Talbot made 21 saves to win his fifth straight, improving to 9-4-0 in his last 13 starts. Seth Jones scored his first goal in 36 games for the Blackhawks, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves, On the game-winner, Kirill Kapriz

  • College hockey team celebrates with trophy, gets winning goal overturned 40 minutes later

    Minnesota State had to win the Mason Cup twice.

  • Bruins sign newly acquired Hampus Lindholm to eight-year extension

    The Bruins wasted no time in locking Hampus Lindholm for the long haul.

  • Lightning replaced their stellar third line and now look poised to three-peat

    Who cares about tomorrow when you’re still in the now, and why would the Lightning change their winning formula this time around?

  • Oilers' bet on Evander Kane has paid off. Should Edmonton re-sign him?

    Signing Kane certainly had its risks, but so far Ken Holland's decision to bring in the troubled forward has paid dividends.

  • Red-hot Barnes ‘just being humble’ on the court

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has every reason to feel confident, especially after a 31-point, 17-rebound performance on Friday night. But in the thick of a playoff race, all he’s concerned about is getting his team the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Will Scottie Barnes win Rookie of the Year?

    Scottie Barnes, Evan Mobley and Cade Cunningham are all worthy of being named Rookie of the Year for different reasons. They are generational talents who will help their respective franchises for years to come. But for now, who currently has the upper hand for Rookie of the Year honours?

  • Canucks deal defenceman Travis Hamonic to Senators

    The Canucks are receiving a third-round pick that was originally theirs in the Hamonic deal.

  • Head coach Ben Titley out at Swimming Canada after 10 years

    Head coach Ben Titley and Swimming Canada have parted ways following a 10-year run of success. The federation confirmed the news in a statement to Radio-Canada in early March, and again to CBC Sports on Friday. "We thank Ben for the work he did in building the Ontario high-performance centre (HPC) and for the results he achieved at the Olympic Games. Swimming Canada wishes him the best for the future ," Swimming Canada CEO Ahmed El-Awadi said in an email. Neither Swimming Canada nor Titley have

  • Maple Leafs trade Travis Dermott to Canucks

    To bolster its roster ahead of the deadline, Toronto has bid farewell to a fan favourite.

  • Canada's Thompson, Leman pick up podium finishes at ski cross World Cup

    Canada's Marielle Thompson finished second in the final women's ski cross World Cup event to secure a bronze medal for the season in Veysonnaz, Switzerland on Saturday. The Whistler, B.C., native was edged out by Sweden's Sandra Naeslund who finished first in the race and claimed the season title. Switzerland's Fanny Smith finished third in the event but grabbed the season's silver medal. Fellow Canadians Hannah Schmidt and Brittany Phelan finished a close fourth and fifth, respectively, in the

  • Youth hockey player who was racially abused on ice calls for more education in sport

    A youth hockey player is sharing his experience with racism on the ice in the hope it will spark more discussion and education around race in the sport's community. Earlier this season, 16-year-old Zaya Morro from Courtenay, B.C., was called a racial slur on the ice after a hit. "It completely caught me off guard," he said. He said players in his league often "chirp" at one another — the practice of trash-talking an opponent to unnerve and distract them — but nothing this serious had come up dur

  • Canucks acquire defenceman Travis Dermott from Maple Leafs

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks acquired defenceman Travis Dermott from the Toronto Maple Leafs on Sunday for a third-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft. The 25-year-old has one goal and four assists in 43 games this season. He fell behind Rasmus Sandin and Timothy Liljegren on the Leafs' depth chart in recent weeks. A native of Newmarket, Ont., Dermott was taken 34th overall by Toronto at the 2015 draft. The third-round selection the Leafs received in the trade with Vancouver originally belonge

  • Canadiens credit St. Louis' mentality for renewed desire to win hockey games

    MONTREAL — Two of the most popular words around the Canadiens locker room lately are “confidence” and “swagger" – and Montreal played with both in its most recent victory. After a tight first period, the Canadiens broke out with three second-period goals in a 5-1 triumph over the Ottawa Senators Saturday. The Habs (17-36-9) are still last in the Eastern Conference with 43 points but they say they have been stepping on the ice with a renewed desire to win under coach Martin St. Louis. Since the H

  • Canadian snowboarder Farrell earns 1st World Cup podium of season in parallel slalom

    Megan Farrell of Richmond Hill, Ont., collected her first podium finish of the snowboard season on Saturday in Bercht, finishing second to Switzerland's Julie Zogg, who won the parallel slalom World Cup title for a fourth straight season. Five weeks ago, the 30-year-old Farrell was eliminated in the 1/8 final of the parallel giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics, where she placed 10th overall. In March 2021, Farrell was fourth at the FIS snowboard world championships in Slovenia. Zogg's third vic

  • The most surprising skill developments of Scottie Barnes and Precious Achiuwa

    Raptors management have repeatedly said this is a development season, and most players, if not at all, have added new tools. Imman Adan and Asad Alvi discuss the skills Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and more have added to their games. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.