Ex-cop charged with 32 felonies after allegedly using work computer to leak private info

A former Gastonia police officer has been charged with 32 felonies after an investigation into alleged activities that included her helping to sell marijuana and fentanyl, according to WSOC, the Charlotte Observer’s media partner.

Xana Dajanae Dove, 36, was arrested Tuesday. A judge set her bond at $1 million on Wednesday morning.

Dove is accused of using her position to run searches for warrants and license plates and giving that information to others. She’s also accused of buying guns for others, according to WSOC.

Charges against Dove include 15 counts of accessing a government computer, one count of obstruction of justice and four counts of conspiring to purchase a stolen vehicle.