Ex-Convict Turned Motivational Speaker Helps Convicted Felons Create a New Life

The famous adage, "The past does not define a person," is correct for former convicted felon Dale Robinson

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 27, 2020 / He may have made grave mistakes in the past, but he did not let it rob him of a promising future. His one-of-a-kind experience motivated him to do something to turn his life around so that others may learn from it. From making prison visits-inspiring convicts-to talking in big conferences so he can teach people how to live a balanced life, Robinson is making it happen.

Through his G.U.R.U. Fitness application and Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation, the 44-year-old motivational speaker and book author, is making time to educate people. He wants to break the cycle of incarceration for children who are affected by it. Men and women who have experienced incarceration and are ready to reconnect with society are also welcome to avail of the services available.

Robinson believed that there was a higher purpose behind his season of a life of crime. When he thought he could never make something good out of his unseemly experiences in the past, he now finds himself counseling others. He teaches them how to turn away from a life of greed and selfishness to a life of purpose.

He authored the book, "The Making of a Guru." It outlines his elaborate life story that has served as an inspiration to numerous readers. Robinson also tells the story of how he is working hard to make a difference in his community as a family man, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, community leader, and activist. The regular visits he makes to see inmates in prison have made such a life-changing impact on the lives of so many convicts. His words give them hope that they, too, can look forward to a time when they can rejoin their loved ones and society in general.

The book also introduces a 7-step program that applies to all areas of life. It teaches people how they, too, can become gurus. The author's journey of redemption and how it is also possible for others is the main driving force behind the book.

The G.U.R.U. Fitness application, on the other hand, will be available on Apple and Google Play on June 01, 2020. As a fitness guru, Robinson teaches the importance of keeping a healthy and robust body. Aside from the physical health of a person, he also touches on other areas-emotional and spiritual health.

Robinson is the founder and owner of G.U.R.U. Fitness. He also founded Wanda Joyce Robinson Foundation-which was opened last 2018 in Frankfort, Kentucky. The Foundation's primary objective is to help children impacted by incarceration. It also aims to provide protection and inspiration to children needing them most. Moreover, the program introduces the power of redemption, restoration, and resiliency.

Robinson may have faced too many adversities in life, but it did not hinder him from pursuing a better life. His life story is a journey worth knowing, an experience worth sharing.

Learn more about how Robinson and his team can help transform lives by checking out their website. Feel free to also send him an email at dalerobinson605@gmail.com or give him a direct call on 502-330-7475.

