Boris Johnson trying to ‘bully’ Partygate inquiry, says Commons standards chief

Boris Johnson is trying to “intimidate and bully” an inquiry looking into allegations he misled parliament over Downing Street parties, the chair of the Commons standards committee has argued.

Chris Bryant, the Labour MP who stepped back from leading the inquiry over previous criticism of Johnson, said the prime minister risked repeating the mistakes made with Owen Paterson, the Tory MP whom No 10 tried to protect over breaches of lobbying rules.

The Paterson debacle was seen as one of the early signs that Johnson’s premiership could be in trouble. Under pressure from some Conservative MPs and supportive media, Johnson agreed to a vote that quashed the long-serving former minister’s suspension for illicit lobbying. Following an outcry, Johnson backed down and Paterson resigned.

In a highly choreographed if largely opaque sequence of events, Downing Street published on Friday a legal opinion on the work of the Commons committee on privileges and standards by David Pannick, a leading QC and crossbench peer.

The 22-page document, briefed overnight to friendly media and then shared fully with them before being publicly released, argues that the committee is “proposing to adopt an unfair procedure” in investigating and potentially punishing Johnson over claims he misled MPs when he repeatedly said he knew nothing about lockdown-breaking gatherings.

Pannick raised a series of legal objections, including that Johnson should be allowed a lawyer to make his case to the inquiry. He also said any finding over parliamentary contempt against the PM, who will leave office on Tuesday, for inadvertently misleading the Commons “would be likely to have a chilling effect on ministerial comments in the house”.

It is understood that the opinion was ordered by Downing Street, with Pannick commissioned by the Cabinet Office. No 10 declined to say how much the process cost, or who ordered it.

Downing Street also did not release the “instructions to counsel”, which sets out the basis for a barrister’s opinion.

However, Bryant said he believed the lawyer had fundamentally misunderstood both the approach of the committee, and wider issues over ministerial standards and how they were enforced, and condemned Johnson for seeking to derail a process that could potentially see him suspended from the Commons.

“This is an attempt to intimidate and bully the committee, in exactly the same way as happened over Owen Paterson less than a year ago,” Bryant said. “You would think that Boris Johnson would want to clear his name in front of a committee, a majority of whose members are Tories.”

Pannick, Bryant added, “does not acknowledge that the motion from the House of Commons setting up the inquiry does not refer to ‘knowingly misleading the house’ at all. It simple says, ‘misleading the house’. Secondly, he doesn’t seem to understand that lots of standards processes have changed over the last 20 years.

“We now have a process for ministers to formally correct the record when they have made an inadvertent error. Boris Johnson has not done that in relation to this. But ministers used this process 200 times this year.

“So the question of how culpable Boris Johnson is depends on several things, one of which might be whether he knowingly lied. One might be whether he was really careless about the truth. One might be whether he ever bothered to correct the record properly. All of those are in the mix.”

Another “fundamental error” made by the QC, Bryant said, is the historic principle that MPs and peers defend their own conduct in front of their fellows, “not through a lawyer or another intermediary”.

Pannick has been contacted for comment.

Thangam Debbonaire, Labour’s shadow Commons leader, condemned what she called “yet another example of the Tories playing fast and loose with rules and standards in public life”.

She said: “This investigation does not undermine democracy; it does the exact opposite. It is vital that these well-respected committee members, a majority of whom are Tory MPs, are allowed to properly investigate whether the prime minister is in contempt of parliament.”

Christine Jardine, the Liberal Democrats’ Cabinet Office spokesperson, called on Downing Street to reveal the cost of the advice, adding: “People are tired of these expensive attempts by this government to manufacture ways for Boris Johnson to wriggle out of any consequences of his actions.”

The committee, now chaired by Harriet Harman, is set to look into whether the prime minister misled the Commons when he claimed “all guidance was followed in No 10” and there was “no party” breaking lockdown rules.

Johnson, who in recent days has refused to rule out a political comeback, could be suspended or even kicked out of the Commons after a recall petition if he is found to be in contempt of parliament.