Ex-Coinbase Head of APAC Joins Reelstar as New Head of Asia Operations

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReelStar, the world's first decentralized, multi-blockchain, and Web3 integrated platform, is proud to announce the appointment of Marc Robinson as its Head of Asia. With over 22 years of experience in business development and strategy, market expansion, COO, and M&A, Robinson will be an invaluable addition to ReelStar's growing team. His deep understanding of Tier 1 Financial Service Securities forms, Fintech, Blockchain, and Digital Assets makes him the perfect candidate to lead ReelStar's expansion into the Asian market.



Robinson's impressive career history speaks for itself. He began his career at Lehman Brothers, where he built the first low-latency ecosystem for HFT clients. From there, he moved to Nomura and built their Prime Brokerage business from the ground up, eventually becoming the largest trading desk in Japan. Robinson then joined JP Morgan to restructure their Electronic Business, before moving on to build out the APAC and Middle East business for a US-based Cyber Security firm called Threatstop.



At State Bank of India, Robinson created their entire digital asset business, including Crypto exchange, Custody, Prime Brokerage, and Technology. He was also on the Board of Directors for several of the investments he brought into under his venture arm, some of the most notable being Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange in Germany, Sygnum Bank, Coolbit X, and a Joint Venture between SBI and SDX to create a new exchange in Singapore. Robinson was able to get external investments into his SBI DAH Entity at a $600M valuation after only 18 months.



Most recently, Robinson was running Coinbase APAC, and prior to that, he was at BitMex, where he built out their Custody business. His extensive experience in the financial sector and his deep knowledge of the Asian market will be a great asset to ReelStar as they expand their platform's capabilities and reach.



Story continues

"We are thrilled to have Marc join our team," said Nick Bahl, Co-Founder, ReelStar. "His expertise in the financial sector and his deep understanding of the Asian market will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow and expand our platform's capabilities. With Marc on board, we look forward to further advancing ReelStar and to providing users with a truly unique and innovative experience."

As ReelStar continues to innovate and expand its platform, the company looks forward to leveraging Robinson's expertise and leadership to further drive growth and success.

For more information about ReelStar, please visit https://reelstar.io/.

CONTACT: Contact: Amalina Fahizul PR Manager lunapr.io



