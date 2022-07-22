Ex-coach accused of ‘fat testing’ naked student athletes charged, Rhode Island cops say

A former high school boys basketball coach accused of asking student athletes to strip naked for “fat testing” in his office is facing charges in Rhode Island, prosecutors say.

This comes months after a criminal investigation into allegations against Aaron Thomas, who worked in the North Kingstown High School department from 1990 until June 2021, was launched by state Attorney General Peter Neronha in November, McClatchy News previously reported.

Thomas, 55, who used to work at North Kingstown High School as a coach and teacher, was charged with second-degree child molestation and second-degree sexual assault on July 21 after investigators interviewed dozens of former students, teachers, coaches and more, according to a news release from Neronha and police.

His attorney John MacDonald could not immediately be reached for comment on July 22.

Prior to the charges, MacDonald acknowledged the “fat tests” took place while former male students were naked but said nothing “unlawful” occurred during an interview with WPRI in November.

“The sole purpose of the testing program was to better the athletic performance of North Kingstown High School’s student-athletes,” MacDonald told The Associated Press. “Hundreds of student-athletes participated in this program over the course of many years and greatly benefited from it.”

The charges filed against Thomas accuse him of engaging “in sexual contact with two victims” including one under the age of 14, in relation to his “fat testing” program, the release says.

Between Sept. 1, 2000, and Feb. 22, 2002, Thomas is accused of molesting the former student while under the age of 14, according to prosecutors.

Between Sept. 1, 2019, and Feb. 22, 2020, Thomas is accused of sexual contact with another student “by force or coercion or while engaging in the medical treatment of the victim for the purpose of sexual arousal, gratification or stimulation,” the release says.

“Fat testing” allegations were first brought against Thomas in 2018 by a former student who told officials at the high school that while he was not naked during the alleged test, it was “unusual,” according to a school committee statement provided to McClatchy News by committee chairman Gregory B. Blasbalg in November.

Then, another former student came forward in 2021 and said Thomas conducted a fast test on him while he was alone and naked in his office in 2006, the statement said. This person accused Thomas of touching him inappropriately.

Afterward, several more former students brought allegations against Thomas, according to the Boston Globe.

Thomas is accused of asking, “Are you shy, or not shy?” during the body examinations before some students would remove their underwear, the newspaper reported.

In February 2021, the school committee voted to fire Thomas, which went into effect at the end of the school year, according to the committee statement. Thomas resigned on June 24, 2021.

Thomas is set to appear in Washington County Superior Court for an arraignment on Aug. 19, the release says.

North Kingstown is roughly 25 miles south of Providence.

