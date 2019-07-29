Ex-Clemson RB Tavien Feaster transferring to South Carolina

Tavien Feaster has made his decision, and some folks won’t be too happy about it.

Feaster, the former Clemson running back, announced on Monday that he will finish out his college football career at South Carolina — Clemson’s archrival. As a graduate transfer, Feaster will be eligible to suit up for the Gamecocks this upcoming season.

When Clemson announced that Feaster planned to leave the program, it said he was on track to graduate in August. According to GamecockCentral.com, Feaster has completed his necessary coursework to make the move across the state official and could join his new team by the time preseason camp begins on Aug. 2. Feaster chose South Carolina over Virginia Tech.

Feaster played in 41 games at Clemson, compiling 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries. His rushing average of 5.99 yards per carry ranks second in Clemson history. But Feaster fell behind Travis Etienne on the Tigers’ depth chart and would have once again held down a reserve role in 2019. Though Feaster participated in spring practice, he acknowledged late last year that he was considering a transfer.

Tavien Feaster (28) rushed for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns at Clemson. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

At South Carolina, Feaster, a native of Spartanburg, S.C., will join a crowded backfield that includes three other seniors: Rico Dowdle, Mon Denson and A.J. Turner. All three have significant experience. Dowdle led the team in rushing last fall with 654 yards and has 1,669 yards in his career. Denson ran for 432 yards in 2018 and has 584 yards for his career. Turner was third on the team with 294 yards, but has 1,322 yards over three seasons.

Feaster has a quick burst and the big-play ability that the Gamecocks have lacked at the position in recent seasons. It would be a surprise if he didn’t quickly make a case for major carries.

South Carolina opens its season against North Carolina in Charlotte on Aug. 31. Feaster will get to face his former teammates in Columbia on Nov. 30.

