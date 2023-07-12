Ex-Chelsea transfer chief Michael Emenalo set for Saudi Arabia leadership role

Michael Emenalo could be tempted to move to the Middle East like several big-name players - Jeff Gilbert for the Telegraph

Former Chelsea technical director Michael Emenalo has been approached by the Saudi Pro League to oversee the next phase of their expansion following their heavy recruitment to land the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

Emenalo, 57, has been targeted as Garry Cook has been expected to leave his role as CEO to return to England with Birmingham City. Emenalo’s role would be similar to his role at Stamford Bridge where he worked from 2011 for six years.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo has sparked a raft of players moving from Europe to the Middle East after he agreed to join Al Nassr in January, with Benzema, N’Golo Kante and Ruben Neves among the others to join Saudi clubs. Sources expect the league to eventually focus on younger players once big-name stars have established the competition.

Emenalo has experience from his time at Chelsea in bringing through elite talent, with Thibaut Courtois and Eden Hazard brought to the club during his tenure. Several players also left Stamford Bridge and were successful elsewhere including Kevin De Bruyne and Mohamed Salah.

He spent a decade at Chelsea in different capacities and then moved to Monaco where he worked for the Ligue 1 outfit for two years. Sources believe he is interested in the role with the Saudi Pro League, although there has been no official announcement.

It would add another link between Chelsea and the Saudi Pro League, who have also signed Kalidou Koulibaly and Edouard Mendy along with Kante. There has been interest in Romelu Lukaku and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

As reported by Telegraph Sport, the current system of bringing marquee names to the Saudi Pro League has involved clubs submitting requests to the Saudi Ministry of Sport, which makes a decision on the value of the player before finding is given to complete the deal.