Ex-Chargers/Broncos star Melvin Gordon on winning Super Bowl with Chiefs: ‘It was weird’

Running back Melvin Gordon has appeared in 108 NFL games, all with the Chargers and Broncos, but in a twist, he won a Super Bowl this year as a member of the Chiefs.

Gordon was released by the Broncos in November and he was signed to the Chiefs’ practice squad days later.

The Chiefs never had a need to promote Gordon to the active roster, so he never appeared in a game. But Gordon still received a Super Bowl LVII ring with a team he spent most of his career trying to beat.

While on the “Jim Rome Show,” Gordon was asked if it was strange to be part of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl championship team.

“It was super weird,” Gordon said with a laugh. “It was weird. It was something that I never thought that would ever happen, honestly. But it did, so it’s crazy just how life works out.”

Gordon, who has rushed for 6,462 yards with 55 touchdowns in his career, said he was prepared to step in and help the Chiefs if needed.

But he understood that Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon were productive for the Chiefs.

“Well, just to start off, that probably was one of the most humbling experiences ever in my life being on a practice squad, just knowing that you could do better,” Gordon said. “I was just very optimistic about everything. I just continued to work hard at practice, just because I wanted to be ready just in case my opportunity came.

“You know football is a crazy sport. You don’t want anyone to get hurt, but that’s just kind of the business of the game. So I just kind of was staying ready and the opportunity just never presented itself. A lot of coaches thought I would be able to suit up but the flow of Jet and Pacheco, it was just going too good so I understood.

“But as far as the ring, I mean, I’m happy I got it because it’s just something that people would be in the league, 10, 15, 16 years and never see one. And then at some point in your career, you’re kind of just happy to get one anyways regardless of how you get it.”

Still ... Gordon said he was sitting at last week’s ring ceremony at Union Station wondering how different the moment might have been if he’d won a Super Bowl with the Chargers.

He’d have loved to celebrate with his former teammates and coaches, but that doesn’t take away from his gratitude for getting a ring with the Chiefs.

“It’s definitely a different feeling,” Gordon said. “But I’m still happy. I’m grateful.”

Future plans

Gordon, 30, said he’s not ready to call it a career, and shared that he received an encouraging word from Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“I still got some tread left on the tires, and Andy, Coach Reid, kind of sat me down and he told me that you still can play and it’s just about the right situation,” Gordon said. “And it’s just so tough for running backs right now. And you have a lot of running backs out there and we just don’t get no love. It’s literally the worst position to play in NFL right now. It literally sucks and I’m just staying ready, man, because I know what I can do.”

Bullish on Broncos

Gordon also believes the Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson can bounce back in the 2023 season with new coach Sean Payton at the helm.

The Broncos had a 5-12 record a year ago, but nine losses were by one score and Denver dropped three overtime games.

“We had the most losses in close scores or something like that. I mean, just one play or two plays that could be different and the whole narrative of his whole story in Denver the first year could be different,” Gordon said of Wilson. “So it’s just like it sucks for him. But that just kind of comes with being a QB, that kind of comes with with being a leader, you’ve got to take the good with the bad scrutiny.

“And the thing about it and the thing with him is he could take that. He could take it and it’s not personal. But I really feel like he’s gonna come out here and have a year. He’s gonna be what everybody thought he was gonna be the first year in Denver. I think they got the right coaching staff over there....

“If you watched Denver last year, we were in every game. Like I said, it was a couple mishaps here and there that kind of screwed us. But if you really go and watch it, we lost at least like eight or nine games by one score, you know? So Russell’s gonna have the year that he wants to, and I hope he wins MVP honestly.”