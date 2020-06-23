Ex-CEO of Wirecard arrested in case over missing billions
BERLIN — The former CEO of German payment service provider Wirecard has been arrested in an accounting scandal that centres on a missing sum of 1.9 billion euros ($2.1 billion), prosecutors in Munich said Tuesday.
Markus Braun resigned on Friday after the company disclosed that auditors couldn’t find accounts containing the money.
On Monday, Wirecard said it has concluded that the money probably doesn’t exist.
The Associated Press
