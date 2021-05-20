Ex-Cat is biggest defensive lineman in Cowboys history and ready to do the dirty work

Clarence E. Hill Jr.
·2 min read
Ex-Cat is biggest defensive lineman in Cowboys history and ready to do the dirty work

The Dallas Cowboys drafted massive nose tackle Quinton Bohanna in the sixth round out of Kentucky for one reason, and for one reason only — to be the anchor of an improved run defense.

New defensive coordinator Dan Quinn made no secret about it following the NFL Draft three weeks ago. He said the 6-foot-4, 360-pound space eater will be placed in the middle of the defensive line.

“He’s going to be right over the center. Sometimes here, other times right there,” Quinn said with a gleam in his eyes, while measuring off the distance with his hands. “He’s a big guy, he’s got great length, he can really bend, and, so, he’s a nose tackle.”

The Cowboys bought into Quinn’s vision and released Antwaun Woods, the former starting nose tackle who’s listed at 6-1 and 318 pounds, the week after the draft.

Quinn has made it a point to bring more size to a defense that struggled mightily against the run last year, ranking 31st in the league and allowing the second-most rushing yards in franchise history.

However relentless Woods, 28, might have been, he was the past vision for what was needed at the position. Today he’s seen by many to be undersized.

Bohanna is the future, as he is one of six defensive linemen added by the Cowboys this offseason who are 6-2 or taller.

He is also the biggest defensive lineman in Cowboys history, making him the perfect wide-body run-stuffer the team was lacking. And it’s a role he relishes.

“I take pride in stopping the run,” Bohanna said. “And letting those guys behind me run free and make plays. My physicality just fits well with the system that Coach Quinn wants to run on defense.”

Bohanna said Quinn has followed through on his promise to place him over center. He barely moved from that spot during rookie mini camp last weekend, save for a few plays he took off because of a minor shoulder injury.

Bohanna will be asked to take on blockers and create traffic jams, allowing the linebackers to get after the ball/. His stats may not reflect his contributions, but he and the coaching staff know what happens when nobody does the dirty work.

“That ain’t hard for me to do. I don’t look at it as a bad thing. That’s a good thing,” Bohanna said. “The team and the coaches know my value and what I can do.”

He fashions himself as a linebacker’s best friend and he believes fellow rookie Micah Parsons and veterans Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith will come to appreciate him like all the others with whom he has played.

“Yes, sir. I’m always known to be like that, we go hand in hand,” Bohanna said. “Linebackers love me.”

    TORONTO — Jim Lawson was hardly breathing a huge sigh of relief Thursday after announcing live horse-racing in Ontario will resume June 14. The chief executive officer of Woodbine Entertainment said he received confirmation to resume live horse racing without spectators next month. The announcement coincided with the Ontario government's unveiling of its three-step plan to gradually ease restrictions across the province during the course of the summer. That will be based on vaccination rates and key public health and health-care indicators. Golf, tennis, basketball and other outdoor sports are set to reopen across Ontario on Saturday. "I'm relieved only in the sense it gives some certainty to horse people to let them plan," Lawson said. "But with the measures we have in place for racing and our safety record, it shouldn't have taken this long." The 2021 standardbred season will restart June 14 at Woodbine Mohawk Park and continue its usual schedule of racing on five days weekly (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday). The thoroughbred campaign will open June 18 -- roughly two weeks later than originally scheduled -- at Woodbine Racetrack and continue through June 20 for the opening weekend. Racing will then be held four days per week (Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday). Lawson contends horse racing shouldn't have been stopped when the Ontario government issued its provide-wide shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On April 1, Queen's Park announced a four-week shutdown that was ultimately extended until June 2. "We're distanced, we're masked and we're outdoors," Lawson said. "We're also a sport that's monitored with safety protocols, procedures and testing and they (government/health officials) don't seem to be paying any attention to that. "It's so highly frustrating . . . the lack of attention, the lack of respect for what amounts to thousands and thousands of people in this industry in this province. I don't think they're going to be relieved, I think they're going to be mad. It doesn't matter what I think, the people in this industry are going to be upset." Woodbine Entertainment also announced Thursday it's prepared to accelerate the resumption of live racing sooner if the Ontario government enters the first step of its reopening plan earlier than expected. The organization also confirmed it has received permission from the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario to host qualifier races at Woodbine Mohawk Park starting May 27. Lawson expects the delay to the '21 racing seasons will have an impact upon on Woodbine's respective stakes schedules. The $1-million Queen's Plate, for example, had been scheduled for Aug. 22, three weeks after the $500,000 Woodbine Oaks and $150,000 Plate Trial, two key prep events. "We're going to come to grips with that in the next day or two," he said. "There's a likely impact upon the preps for the races and therefore the actual running of our main events. "That too, is going to be frustrating but we're going to try to stay as consistent with our schedule as we can. But we might determine we have no choice but to move them back slightly." The absence of standardbred and thoroughbred racing in Ontario has resulted in many breeders, trainers and riders/drivers leaving Ontario for tracks south of the border. Lawson, though, is confident Woodbine will be able to get the departed to ultimately return. "The only silver lining in this is we now have an extra couple of weeks to recruit them," Lawson said. "I think they will come back, I think people will want to come back to Woodbine, they just want certainty. "We'll get a condition book out very shortly and let people plan." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 20, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press