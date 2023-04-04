Ex-Cardinals executive alleges owner Michael Bidwill cheated in burner phone scheme

A former Arizona Cardinals executive has accused owner Michael Bidwill of cheating, discrimination and harassment, according to a copy of an arbitration claim obtained by USA TODAY Sports.

Terry McDonough filed the claim Tuesday to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, saying that Bidwill forced himself and former head coach Steve Wilks to communicate with ex-general manager Steve Keim – then on a five-week team-issued suspension after pleading guilty to extreme DUI – via burner phones.

ESPN first reported the details of McDonough's allegations. The NFL confirmed the receipt of the claim, which will be handled under the league's arbitration procedures –Goodell has 20 days to determine whether the matter necessitates arbitration or whether the dispute is football-oriented.

"We are reluctantly obliged to provide a public response along with broader context for some disappointing and irresponsible actions by Terry McDonough," Jim McCarthy, an external public relations adviser to the Cardinals, told ESPN in a statement. "Claims he has made in an arbitration filing are wildly false, reckless, and an opportunistic ploy for financial gain."

McDonough was the Cardinals' vice president of player personnel from 2014-18 before being listed as the team's senior personnel executive. McDonough's claim said that after the 2018 incident, Bidwill made efforts to "demote and harass" him. The grievance says McDonough is seeking damages for breach of contract and emotional distress.

"Our position was consistent with many efforts we've made to accommodate Terry during his time with the team, despite difficulties in his personal life and his often volatile demeanor toward colleagues," the team's statement also said. "That's why we are saddened to see that Terry is now lashing out at our organization with disparagements and threats that are absurdly at odds with the facts. This unnecessary and vindictive action by Terry was intended to malign his co-workers, our owner Michael Bidwill, and our team with outlandish accusations."

Wilks is part of the lawsuit filed by Brian Flores against the league and several of its teams for allegedly discriminating against coaches of color. On March 1, a federal judge in New York ruled that Wilks' specific claim against the Cardinals had to be resolved in confidential arbitration.

Bidwill fired Wilks after the first-year head coach went 3-13 in 2018.

According to the claim, Bidwill hatched the alleged plan for McDonough and Wilks to communicate with Keim during training camp prior to that season. McDonough said he still has the phone, along with additional proof.

McDonough described Bidwill's treatment of a Black employee and two pregnant women in a negative light and said the owner "created an environment of fear for minority employees."

Bidwill, per the complaint, shut down an employee survey in 2019 once he learned that employees expressed their feelings about a hostile workplace.

The Cardinals told ESPN that Bidwell had no racial animus and said McDonough's claim was "a transparent smear that is truly beneath contempt."

"It must be stressed that our owner's long track record of fostering diversity and racial equity within our team and the League make this allegation especially despicable," the Cardinals said in their statement.

McDonough is the brother of ESPN announcer Sean McDonough and is the son of famed Boston Globe sportswriter Will McDonough. Ryan McDonough, his other brother, was once general manager of the Phoenix Suns.

"We're disappointed that the Cardinals' defense is character assassinations," Caspino told USA TODAY Sports. "We're looking forward to the truth coming out in arbitration."

