Ex-Caldwell police sergeant indicted for allegedly ‘sexually victimizing women’

Ex-Caldwell Police Sgt. Ryan Bendawald has been indicted on several felonies, with prosecutors alleging he “abused” his law position by “sexually victimizing women,” according to a news release Tuesday from Idaho’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Bendawald, who now lives in Franklin, Tennessee, was charged with two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and five counts of federal program bribery, according to the release. The 41-year-old is also charged with a misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

He could face life in prison if convicted of all counts, the release said.

Authorities alleged that Bendawald engaged in “unlawful sexual conduct” with at least seven women he met during work, and that he exchanged and offered to exchange sex and sexual favors for better treatment by the police, the release said.

The FBI Salt Lake City Field Office Boise Resident Agency is investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the office at 208-344-4875.