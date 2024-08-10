Ex-Bruins Forward Found Great Fit With Blackhawks

During the 2023 NHL Offseason, the Boston Bruins dealt with serious salary cap issues. Because of this, the Bruins traded Taylor Hall and Nick Foligno's UFA rights to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for defensemen Ian Mitchell and Alec Regula. Shortly after, Foligno signed a one-year, $4 million contract with the Blackhawks.

Having to part ways with Foligno was not ideal for the Bruins, as he had a solid bounce-back year for the Original Six club in 2022-23. In 60 games, the 2006 first-round pick recorded 10 goals and 26 points while playing fourth-line minutes. However, Foligno has since thrived in Chicago.

Foligno, 36, proved to be an outstanding fit during his first season with the Blackhawks. He quietly had his best offensive season since 2017-18, posting 17 goals and 37 points in 74 games. He was also a force with his physicality, as he posted an impressive 192 hits.

Yet, Foligno's been most impactful for the Blackhawks when it comes to his magnificent leadership. The 6-foot winger has been a great mentor for superstar Connor Bedard and the rest of the Blackhawks' young guns. Because of this and his strong play on the ice, Foligno secured a two-year, $9 million contract extension with the Blackhawks during the season.

Nick Foligno © David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Blackhawks were wise to lock Foligno before he had the chance to test the market, as he should continue to be an integral part of their roster as they continue their rebuild. Every team on the rise could use a player like Foligno in their system, and the Blackhawks have benefitted by having his leadership in their lineup because of it. It's why, in a recent column for The Hockey News' main site, I argued he should be the Blackhawks' next captain.

While it would have been nice for the Bruins to keep Foligno around in their bottom six, their cap situation during last offseason made that impossible. However, he has now found a perfect spot for him in Chicago, and it will be intriguing to see how he performs for them from here.

