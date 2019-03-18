Ex-Brown Joe Thomas got ripped and people are freaking out

Joe Thomas, is that you?

The ex-Browns lineman posed with former teammate Andrew Hawkins on Saturday, where he showcased his much trimmer physique.

Yep, that ripped man on the left is Thomas. He said last year he lost 50 pounds from his 312-pound frame, which is what he weighed in his last season in the NFL.

Use the Retweet button as a round of applause for @joethomas73 incredible transformation. pic.twitter.com/JkquDuRRN4 — Andrew Hawkins (@Hawk) March 17, 2019

Naturally, Thomas received a barrage of messages, which ranged from congratulations to comments about him returning to the NFL to people asking weight-loss tips.

Thomas credits swimming and cutting most carbohydrates out as the reasoning behind his transformation and said he does the Keto diet and intermittent fasting.

Facts: I think the first 25 fell off in a month, than I had to kick my butt to keep going. Swimming is the best from a cardio standpoint, and #keto w/ intermittent fasting is gold. I can eat 1500-2000 cals/day and feel full. https://t.co/HToJA3VVat — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 17, 2019

Easy, 2 steps:



1) stop eating breakfast

2) stop eating carbs



Any questions? https://t.co/rkHVTn6vLb









— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 18, 2019

He also said he wasn't hard on himself if he and family and/or friends want to go out to eat. He just tries to be sensible and makes sure he gets a workout in that day.

I still eat whatever when I go out with friends or eat out with family. I just try to get a good lift in before so in my head at least the extra cals and carbs are being used to build muscle.



If you are going strict Keto, you want to carb up at least 1x per month https://t.co/JwNaag5W3L



— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) March 18, 2019

Brown retired from the league after spending all 11 of his seasons with the Browns. Of course, former teammate Myles Garrett couldn't help but have a little fun at Thomas' expense.

