Ex-Bridgeport officials expected to plead guilty to fraud

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) — The former police chief of Connecticut's largest city and another former official are expected to plead guilty Monday in their federal fraud case.

A change of plea hearing is scheduled for former Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez and former acting Personnel Director David Dunn.

Perez and Dunn resigned last month after being arrested on federal fraud charges. They are accused of rigging the process that led to the city hiring Perez as chief in 2018.

Email and telephone messages seeking additional information about Monday's hearing were left Saturday for their attorneys.

According to the criminal complaint, Dunn gave answers to the oral portion of the police chief exam and other materials to Perez and tailored the scoring criteria for that exam in Perez’s favor.

Perez, investigators said, also had two police officers secretly take the written portion of the exam for him.

Both were charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud and with making false statements to investigators.

The change of plea hearing will be conducted via video, according to the U.S. District Court docket.