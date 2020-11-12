Ex-Blue Peter presenter Peter Duncan films pandemic panto in back garden... and it’s set to hit big screen

Former Blue Peter presenter Peter Duncan has signed a deal with two cinema chains to show a pantomime he filmed in his back garden over summer.

The star, who has also worked as a stage actor and made a series of travel documentaries, decided to make the show while stuck at home in Wandsworth during lockdown when the future of theatres was in doubt.

He said: “When I had the initial idea for Panto Online, I naively though we might shoot a traditional panto guerilla-style on mobile phones, but that evolved and was upscaled as I recruited the cast and production team – who were all friends and colleagues I’d worked with before on other projects.

“I’ve included my neighbour’s garden so I would say it’s the size of a big film lot really. My neighbour has got a big old Victorian folly at the bottom of his garden and that became the giant’s lair, and my garden goes back about 300 ft so there is lots of locations within it.

“I’m thrilled that it gave work to 35 unemployed actors and freelance creatives.”

The outdoor version of Jack and the Beanstalk includes songs about lockdown, jokes about the US election and characters kissing through a Perspex screen. However Duncan, whose parents put on pantomimes while he was growing up, said he hoped audiences watching it in a cinema would be able to recreate the traditional festive atmosphere.

He said: “It will be a wonderful cinema treat for those who prefer a group outing to join in the boos, cheers, shouts of ‘he’s behind yous’, a sing-a-long song and all the classic panto antics that families normally love in a theatre setting.

“My first memories are being surrounded by costumes and props and my parents were both performers as well as producers, my dad was a funny man and my mum was principal boy and principal girl so it’s kind of in my DNA really.”

The film will get its premiere at the Everyman Cinema in Crystal Palace at the beginning of December then roll out to all Everyman cinemas on December 4 followed by Showcase and Showcase Cinema De Luxe cinemas on December 11.

Read More

The new films you can't miss in November