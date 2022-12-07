Ex-Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza won't face charges in sexual assault case

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not face charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault that took place last year.

In its review of the case, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office also said Wednesday that none of Araiza's former San Diego State football teammates would be charged.

"Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction. Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," the office said in a statement. "Given the understandable public interest in this case, the DA’s Office has a responsibility to inform the public about the process followed during the review and the conclusion reached under the law, while preserving the dignity of all individuals involved."

A civil suit filed August in San Diego County Superior Court alleged the then 21-year-old Araiza had sex with an inebriated 17-year-old high school senior outside of an off-campus party in October 2021 before bringing her inside a room where she was allegedly assaulted by multiple men for nearly 90 minutes.

"I am never surprised when a prosecutor does not file sexual assault charges when the victim was intoxicated,'' the woman's attorney, Dan Gilleon, said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports. "It’s a very rare case where the criminal justice system achieves anything satisfactory for the victim in a sexual assault.

"In the criminal system, the victim is just another witness. She is not represented by anyone. Prosecutors cannot file charges unless they think they can get a unanimous decision from all jurors who cannot vote to convict unless they’re convinced beyond any reasonable doubt. The lawsuit we filed is not in the criminal justice system.''

Gilleon indicated the woman will move forward with the civil lawsuit.

"It’s a different ball game here,'' he said. "The victim is represented, and the focus is on the harm defendants caused her. It is only in the civil system that a victim of sexual assault can achieve justice, and we plan to do just that.''

Ariaza's father, Rico, said the family had no comment on Wednesday.

"At this moment we're not willing to talk to anybody,'' Rico Araiza told USA TODAY Sports. "We're just kind of laying low.''

An attorney representing Araiza did not immediately return messages seeking comment from USA TODAY Sports.

Araiza was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft in late April after playing at San Diego State. He was a first-team All-American and won the Ray Guy Award given to the nation's best punter.

The Bills released Araiza two days after the civil suit was filed.

In a statement released Wednesday, the San Diego District Attorney's office said it received the investigation from the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Aug. 5 with no recommendation to file criminal charges.

Over the next 124 days, the district attorney's office said, sexual assault experts, including District Attorney prosecutors and investigators, "meticulously analyzed all the evidence in the case, including over 35 taped witness interviews, the results of a Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) exam, DNA results, and evidence derived from 10 search warrants.''

The District Attorney's team also worked with the SDPD to further investigate the matter and interviewed additional witnesses before the decision was made not to press charges, according to the District Attorney's office.

