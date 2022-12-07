Ex-Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza won't face charges in sexual assault case

Scooby Axson and Josh Peter, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not face charges stemming from an alleged sexual assault that took place last year.

In its review of the case, the San Diego County District Attorney's Office also said Wednesday that none of Araiza's former San Diego State football teammates would be charged.

"Ultimately, prosecutors determined it is clear the evidence does not support the filing of criminal charges and there is no path to a potential criminal conviction. Prosecutors can only file charges when they ethically believe they can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt," the office said in a statement. "Given the understandable public interest in this case, the DA’s Office has a responsibility to inform the public about the process followed during the review and the conclusion reached under the law, while preserving the dignity of all individuals involved."

OPINION: Why didn't SDSU do more amid rape allegations against Matt Araiza, others?

SPORTS NEWSLETTER: Get the latest news and stories from around the sports world delivered to your inbox

A civil suit filed August in San Diego County Superior Court alleged the then 21-year-old Araiza had sex with an inebriated 17-year-old high school senior outside of an off-campus party in October 2021 before bringing her inside a room where she was allegedly assaulted by multiple men for nearly 90 minutes.

"I am never surprised when a prosecutor does not file sexual assault charges when the victim was intoxicated,'' the woman's attorney, Dan Gilleon, said in a statement provided to USA TODAY Sports. "It’s a very rare case where the criminal justice system achieves anything satisfactory for the victim in a sexual assault.

"In the criminal system, the victim is just another witness. She is not represented by anyone. Prosecutors cannot file charges unless they think they can get a unanimous decision from all jurors who cannot vote to convict unless they’re convinced beyond any reasonable doubt. The lawsuit we filed is not in the criminal justice system.''

Gilleon indicated the woman will move forward with the civil lawsuit.

"It’s a different ball game here,'' he said. "The victim is represented, and the focus is on the harm defendants caused her. It is only in the civil system that a victim of sexual assault can achieve justice, and we plan to do just that.''

Ariaza's father, Rico, said the family had no comment on Wednesday.

"At this moment we're not willing to talk to anybody,'' Rico Araiza told USA TODAY Sports. "We're just kind of laying low.''

An attorney representing Araiza did not immediately return messages seeking comment from USA TODAY Sports.

Araiza was selected by the Bills in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL draft in late April after playing at San Diego State. He was a first-team All-American and won the Ray Guy Award given to the nation's best punter.

The Bills released Araiza two days after the civil suit was filed.

In a statement released Wednesday, the San Diego District Attorney's office said it received the investigation from the San Diego Police Department (SDPD) Aug. 5 with no recommendation to file criminal charges.

Over the next 124 days, the district attorney's office said, sexual assault experts, including District Attorney prosecutors and investigators, "meticulously analyzed all the evidence in the case, including over 35 taped witness interviews, the results of a Sexual Assault Response Team (SART) exam, DNA results, and evidence derived from 10 search warrants.''

The District Attorney's team also worked with the SDPD to further investigate the matter and interviewed additional witnesses before the decision was made not to press charges, according to the District Attorney's office.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Matt Araiza, ex-NFL punter, won't face charges in sexual assault case

Latest Stories

  • Former youth pastor arrested, charged with sexual assault

    Former youth pastor arrested, charged with sexual assault

  • Ex-Bills punter Araiza won't be charged in alleged gang rape

    Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza will not be charged in connection with an alleged gang rape of a 17-year-old girl at an off-campus party last year when he played football for San Diego State University, prosecutors said Wednesday. The San Diego County District Attorney’s Office said no charges will be filed against any of Araiza's former Aztec teammates who were also accused in the reported assault in October 2021. Araiza’s lawyer, Kerry Armstrong, and the accuser’s attorney, Dan Gilleon, didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment on the DA's decision.

  • Fortin acquitted of sexual assault

    Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin speaks with media Monday after a Quebec civilian court acquitted him of one charge of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Fortin was the military officer in charge of the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine rollout until May 2021, but he was removed from that position after the allegation came to light.

  • 'Because you ski': ESPN writer discusses former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck

    The ESPN reporter who wrote the deep dive into Andrew Luck's retirement discusses how he got the interviews, Frank Reich's plea and Luck's future.

  • Former Barn Find 1968 Shelby GT350 Sees Light After Four Decades

    This classic Mustang will soon be on the prowl again.

  • Report: 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo doesn't need foot surgery, Kyle Shanahan leaves door open for playoff return

    Jimmy Garoppolo may not be out for the season after all.

  • McCarthy, McConnell snubbed by Capitol police and their families at medal ceremony

    At a ceremony Tuesday commemorating Capitol Police officers for their heroic actions on Jan. 6, 2021, police officers and their family members refused to shake hands with two high-ranking Republican lawmakers, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

  • Russell-fly effect: Broncos drafted a great CB in Patrick Surtain, and it sunk the franchise

    What if the Broncos would have just drafted Justin Fields?

  • Flight attendant reveals the secret meaning behind the ‘chime sounds’ you hear on airplanes: ‘I never knew that’

    A flight attendant revealed the secret meaning behind the airplane chime sounds you hear during a flight.

  • Brittney Griner Faces 'Psychological Warfare' in Russian Penal Colony, Says Former Prisoner Sarah Krivanek

    "The plus for Brittney is that she has a support system," says Krivanek, who predicts "the other inmates" will "back off" when they notice the outside attention she's receiving

  • First Nations demand proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act, Saskatchewan First Act be withdrawn

    Standing at a podium in Ottawa with several treaty chiefs behind her, the national chief of the Assembly of First Nations (AFN) called for the proposed Alberta Sovereignty Act and the Saskatchewan First Act to be withdrawn. Chiefs connected to the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), Treaty 6 and Treaty 7 say the acts infringe on treaty rights and that making amendments to them wouldn't be enough. "We will not stand idly by. We will not allow it to happen," Chief RoseAnne Archibald

  • Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

    TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,973.22, down 16.95 points.) Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $40.66 on 14.1 million shares. Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Materials. Up nine cents, or 21.95 per cent, to 50 cents on 10.4 million shares. Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up 56 cents, or 2.49 per cent, to $23.03 on 8.5 million shares. Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Ene

  • Moscow police: Concerns of ‘cold case’ in U of I homicides premature as probe advances

    “We’re nowhere near the end of an investigation,” Aaron Snell, Idaho State Police spokesperson, told the Idaho Statesman in an extended sit-down interview.

  • Hunter finds missing mom’s motorcycle. Then Pennsylvania cops find human remains nearby

    The woman’s daughter previously shared that her mother could potentially be found at a crime scene made to look like a vehicle accident.

  • Study: Racial gap in grad rates drops again for bowl teams

    The racial gap in graduation rates for this year’s bowl teams in college football has declined again, this time to the smallest difference in the history of a study examining the data. The Institute for Diversity and Ethics in Sport (TIDES) at Central Florida reported Wednesday that the overall Graduation Success Rate (GSR) for bowl-bound teams in 2022 has reached an all-time high of 83%. At the same time, improvements in the average GSR for Black football players (79.5%) slightly outpaced those of white players (91.7%).

  • Denver Police Sued After SWAT Team Searches 77-Year-Old Grandma's House

    A Denver SWAT team, wearing body armor and wielding automatic weapons, carried out a “terrifying hours-long search” at an elderly woman’s home on January 4, bodycam footage released by the ACLU of Colorado shows.The footage shows officers arriving in an armored vehicle and ordering 77-year-old Ruby Johnson, a retired postal worker and grandmother, out of her home. Chuckles are heard in the video as Johnson – who was wearing a bathrobe and bonnet, according to court documents – comes out and tells officers she is home alone.The footage then shows police searching Johnson’s house.The ACLU said that police “found nothing to connect Ms Johnson or her home to any criminal activity whatsoever, but they left her home damaged, in disarray and caused Ms Johnson physical and emotional harm that persists to this day” and that Johnson “no longer feels safe in her own home."Local news outlets reported that Denver Police were searching for a stolen truck that they were told had “two drones, six firearms, $4,000 cash, and an old iPhone 11 inside.” A detective submitted a search warrant “relying on the ‘Find My’ app” that suggested the phone may have been in Johnson’s home, according to reports.The ACLU said in a press release on Wednesday, November 30, that they filed a lawsuit against Denver Police Detective Gary Staab, accusing him of “unjustifiably violating the privacy and security of Ms Johnson’s home by hastily seeking, obtaining, and executing a search warrant without proper investigation, adequate facts, and legal justification, in violation of the Colorado Constitution.”Local TV station KDVR published a statement from Denver police spokesman Jay Casillas that said: “The Department of Public Safety and Denver Police Department (DPD) sincerely apologize to Ms Johnson for any negative impacts this situation may have had on her. SWAT was involved in the execution of the warrant due to allegations that six guns had been stolen and may have been located in Ms Johnson’s home.”Chief Ron Thomas ordered an internal investigation and DPD said they hoped to resolve the matter “without further litigation,” KDVR reported. Credit: ACLU of Colorado via Storyful

  • Video: What’s the excitement level for Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz now that it’s cleared to be made?

    Are you feeling a boxing showdown between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz still, or nah?

  • Ford's CEO wants to end haggling for electric car sales — and he's gotten two-thirds of US dealers to agree

    Ford CEO Jim Farley said 1,920 dealers have agreed to invest in the company's new EV sales program amid controversy.

  • Newsroom Ready: Fortin acquitted of sexual assault

    Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin speaks with media Monday after a Quebec civilian court acquitted him of one charge of sexual assault over an allegation that dates back to 1988. Fortin was the military officer in charge of the federal government's COVID-19 vaccine rollout until May 2021, but he was removed from that position after the allegation came to light. SOUNDBITE: Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, Senior Military Commander. PLACELINE: Gatineau, Que. Credit: The Canadian Press. LANGUAGE: English.

  • CLE man, church group want changes in how Cuyahoga teens are sent to adult court

    Ronnie Cannon was given a standing ovation during a Dec. 6 event hosted by Greater Cleveland Congregations designed to examine how Cuyahoga juveniles are bound-over to the adult justice system.