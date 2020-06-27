Ex on the Beach Stars Shannon Duffy and Anthony Martin Reveal the Sex of Their Baby on the Way

It's a girl!

Ex on the Beach stars Shannon Duffy and Anthony Martin held a special party on Saturday to reveal the sex of their first child together — and PEOPLE has exclusive details of the festive bash.

The couple gathered in front of their friends and family as smoke cannons and confetti covered them in pink to signify that they are having a baby girl.

"I'm full of tears! It's going to be a beautiful baby girl, we are beyond excited! " the mom-to-be says as Martin happily adds, "I'm going to be a girl dad."

And while Duffy and Martin found out the sex of their baby together, the entire party was a surprise for the soon-t0-be father. "He thought we were just getting lunch with our parents so they could meet for the first time," Duffy says with a laugh. "It was the perfect plan."

She says she got the idea to surprise him with the sex reveal after having to attend most of her prenatal doctor's appointments alone due to COVID-19 regulations.

"I thought maybe he felt a little disconnected with everything going on," she says. "It's just not the same through FaceTime and videos. I wanted him to feel as excited as I am and that he is an important part of this process."

At the party, guests snacked on food from Bucca di Beppo and Beach Town Pops, and received gifts, including Gianna Faith Skin Care and Milk Los Angeles, provided and organized by publicist Johnny Donovan of J Donovan Productions.

Duffy first announced her pregnancy on Mother's Day in an Instagram post.

"We are so excited for this new chapter in our lives and we have been so eager to spread this joyful news to all of you! To all our family and friends who kept this a secret for us, thank you for being a part of this beautiful journey of ours," she wrote.

"Anthony, I have expressed my love for you countless of times and I will continue to express it a million more. You are going to be an excellent father and our baby is so lucky to have you because I know I am," she added. "We have built this family on positivity, optimism, love and respect and we hope you all can share the same vibes with this incredible news we are telling you!"

Duffy and Martin met after filming separate seasons of MTV's hit dating show Are You the One. The couple were on and off for several years before appearing on Ex on Beach, where they worked to rekindle their romance.

"He's my best friend," says Duffy. "I feel like this was all meant to be."