Ex on the Beach star Ashley Cain's 8-week-old daughter diagnosed with leukaemia

Ex on the Beach star Ashley Cain has revealed the tragic news that his eight-week-old daughter has been diagnosed with leukaemia.

The reality star welcomed Azaylia back in August with his partner Safiyya Vorajee, and has been posting videos to his Instagram from his daughter's hospital bed over the weekend, asking for people to send their best wishes.



"I had to go through something no parent in the world should have to go through," he posted. "The single most upsetting, terrifying and heartbreaking experience I have ever been through.

"I found out my beautiful daughter Azaylia Diamond Cain got diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of leukaemia which has come with many complications.

"Everybody who wishes to, please say a prayer for my beautiful brave little girl azaylia who is currently fighting a battle for her life!"

He continued: "Despite her condition, she is the happiest and most energetic person in the room and as much as we’re trying to be there and help her, she’s always the one fuelling the flame of hope for us all!

"The amount of love and support we have received is overwhelming and heart filling BUT MOST IMPORTANTLY your prayers and positivity is creating an energy that we’re all fuelling off and using to grind through this tough time SO PLEASE PLEASE KEEP IT GOING!"

You can find out more about leukaemia from Cancer Research UK, and make a donation here.

