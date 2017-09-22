Ex-Baylor president: Some women 'make themselves victims'

FILE - In this Nov. 14, 2016 file photo, Baylor University Interim President Dr. David Garland watches play during an NCAA college basketball game against UCLA on in Waco, Texas. A former Baylor University student who says she was raped by two football players filed a federal lawsuit Friday, Jan 27, 2017 against the school that alleges there were dozens more assaults of women involving other players. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

WACO, Texas (AP) -- A court filing this week reveals that the former interim president of Baylor University referred to some women who had been sexually assaulted as willing ''to make themselves victims.''

The remark came in an email exchange last year between David Garland and a Baylor administrator. The email was obtained by lawyers for former students who say they were sexually assaulted and are suing Baylor on claims the school ignored their allegations.

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports that Garland made the comment after saying in his email that he had heard an interview with an author who chronicled her alcoholism while in college.

Garland is on sabbatical and scheduled to return to Baylor in August to teach. Linda Livingstone has been named the new Baylor president.

Garland didn't return a request for comment.

