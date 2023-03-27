Ex-Baylor All-American Smith wins Athletes Unlimited title

DALLAS (AP) — Former Baylor All-American NaLyssa Smith has won the Athletes Unlimited individual championship in a unique women's pro league that awards player performance over team results.

Smith, a two-time All-American with the Bears, scored an AU-record 50 points for a come-from-behind victory in the final game of the league's second season Saturday night.

The second overall pick by the WNBA's Indiana Fever last year, Smith finished with 6,811 points to edge Naz Hillmon. Odyssey Sims, a three-time All-American at Baylor, was third, followed by Allisha Gray.

Smith was 20 of 27 from the field and had 13 rebounds in the finale, finishing with a single-game record of 863 leaderboard points.

Nine-year WNBA veteran Tianna Hawkins was the inaugural individual champion last year in Las Vegas.

Sims, who started her WNBA career with a Tulsa franchise that later moved to Dallas, sustained an injury in the final. There were no further details on the injury. Sims played for the Connecticut Sun last year.

___

The Associated Press