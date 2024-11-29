Ex Bayern Munich Star’s Injury Hands Major Opportunity For Germany U21 Defender At Inter Milan

An injury to Benjamin Pavard is set to hand a big opportunity to Yann Bisseck for a run of starts for Inter Milan.

Today’s print edition of Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport, via FCInterNews, highlight the German getting yet another chance to shine.

Pavard looks likely to miss around a month with the thigh strain he picked up this week.

The Frenchman could return to the Inter squad against Cagliari in the Nerazzurri’s last Serie A match of 2024.

But the target to have Pavard back to full fitness is the Supercoppa Italiana in January.

Therefore, the former Bayern Munich defender will be absent for a handful of matches in December.

The player who will likely take up the bulk of the injured Pavard’s minutes in the Inter starting eleven is Bisseck.

The 23-year-old has already been getting frequent chances in the Nerazzurri lineup this season. He has virtually alternated with Pavard.

Bisseck’s opportunities have included starts against Manchester City and Arsenal in the Champions league.

And Bisseck has impressed with his performances in those matches. He has built on a last season’s growth and cemented his place in the team.

It was an injury to Pavard around this time of year that first saw Bisseck get a run in the team last season.

And this time around, the German has the opportunity to make himself even more indispensable.