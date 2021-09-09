Ex-Afghan president Ashraf Ghani apologises for fleeing country as it fell to Taliban

Former Afghan president Ashraf Ghani (AP)

The former president of Afghanistan has apologised for fleeing the country on the same day the Taliban stormed the capital, saying it was never his intent to “abandon the people”.

Ashraf Ghani told how he left Kabul on August 15 at the urging of palace security to avoid the risk of horrific street fighting.

In a statement published on Twitter, he said: “Leaving Kabul was the most difficult decision of my life, but I believed it was the only way to keep the guns silent and save Kabul and her six million citizens.

“I have devoted 20 years of my life to helping the Afghan people work toward building a democratic, prosperous, and sovereign state. It was never my intent to abandon the people or that vision.”

He continued: “I apologise to the Afghan people that I could not make it end differently.”

Mr Ghani, 72, took the opportunity to address what he called “baseless allegations” that he took millions of dollars from the treasury, saying the charges were “completely and categorically false”.

He said Afghanistan had been crippled by “a plague” of corruption and that he had “inherited a monster that could not easily or quickly be defeated.”

Mohammad Zahir Aghbar, who served as Afghanistan’s ambassador to Tajikistan, previously accused Mr Ghani of stealing “$169 million from the state coffers”, and called for his arrest.

Dismissing the allegations, Mr Ghani welcomed an official audit or financial investigation under UN auspices, or any other independent body, to prove his claims.

“My wife and I have been scrupulous in our personal finances,” he continued on Twitter.

“I have publicly declared all of my assets. My wife’s family inheritance has also been disclosed and remains listed in her home country of Lebanon.”

Taliban fighters took control of Kabul and its presidential palace as the US began withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.

Militants had taken over swathes of the country before they edged towards the capital.

Panjshir valley was the last remaining hold-out among Afghanistan’s 34 provinces to resist the Taliban.

The province, north of Kabul, was seized by Islamist militia on September 3 following two weeks of fierce fighting with a resistance group.

