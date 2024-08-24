Ex AC Milan Star Claims Inter Milan Were ‘Calm’ After Serie A Draw Vs Genoa: ‘It’s A Long Season’

Hakan Calhanoglu says that Inter Milan were “calm” after their Serie A opener against Genoa despite drawing the match.

The Turkish international spoke to Italian broadcaster DAZN, via FCInterNews, after the Nerazzurri’s 2-0 victory over Lecce this evening.

Now, Inter have put their disappointment from last weekend behind them.

The Nerazzurri had naturally hoped to get their Serie A title defense started with three points. However, they failed to do so.

Playing in a fixture that they have not managed to win since 2020, Inter once again drew away to Genoa.

Moreover, the manner of the result made it a particularly bitter pill.

Inter had looked for all the world to be on course for a win. Striker Marcus Thuram scored his and Inter’s second to go 2-1 up just a few minutes before the end of the ninety minutes.

But then in stoppage time, a clumsy Yann Bisseck handball gifted Genoa a penalty.

And the Grifone took full advantage, with Junior Messias turning in the rebound after Yann Sommer had saved his initial effort.

Hakan Calhanoglu: “Inter Were Calm” After Genoa Draw

Naturally, it would have been easy for doubts to start to creep in after last weekend’s match.

But Inter did not look like a team who were in that kind of mood against Lecce this evening.

Playing their first home match of the season, and their second overall, the Nerazzurri produced a convincing display to get their first win of the campaign.

“After the match against Genoa we were calm,” said midfielder Calhanoglu.

“It’s a long season. And it was important to win at home today.”

“With this heat it’s tough,” Calhanoglu continued.

“We have to work. But we’re on the right path, and we’re looking forward.”

The Turkish international continued that “Our secrete is that we’re a team, we stay together.”

“Today the opportunity came to him,” Calhanoglu said of his teammate Matteo Darmian. “But other times, it will fall to other players. We’re creating a lot.”

“We still have to get some fitness in our legs, and then we can play better.”