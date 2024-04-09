Ex-49ers player: Team had to overcome Chiefs, refs and Taylor Swift in Super Bowl

Last year, it was a slippery field and the referees that were credited for the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory.

This year it’s the officials and Taylor Swift that helped the Chiefs win a second straight Lombardi Trophy.

Months after the Chiefs’ 38-35 win over the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Philly defensive end Brandon Graham said poor field conditions somehow only helped Kansas City.

On Tuesday, former 49ers defensive back Donte Whitner joined the “Up & Adams” show and said the Chiefs got help in beating San Francisco 25-22 in overtime.

Whitner said the Chiefs had help from the game officials and apparently the league, which wanted the spotlight on Travis Kelce’s girlfriend, superstar singer Taylor Swift.

“When we think about the Super Bowl as well, I think that the 49ers played against the refs as well, guys,” said Whitner, who made two Pro Bowls, including one with San Francisco. “I think that when we look at that film and you see bear hugs on those defensive hands, right? And you really see it in blatant moments in the game. The 49ers played against Taylor Swift, the refs and the Kansas City Chiefs. All three.”

Adams, to her credit, laughed.

3x Pro Bowl Safety @DonteWhitner says the #49ers weren't just battling the #Chiefs in SB LVIII @heykayadams pic.twitter.com/h6Ap9QnFfx — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 9, 2024

Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones, however, didn’t find it quite so humorous.

“Tend to make excuses for your failures,” Jones wrote on X. “Shut up”

That tweet was deleted, but here is a screengrab of it.