Ewen MacIntosh: The Office actor dies aged 50

Actor and comedian Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role as "Big Keith" in The Office, has died aged 50.

The show's creator Ricky Gervais led the tributes on X/Twitter, describing MacIntosh as "an absolute original".

MacIntosh also appeared in other British comedies including Miranda and Little Britain.

His most recent acting credit was in 2017 as Lionel in British romantic comedy film Finding Fatimah.

MacIntosh was best known as scotch egg-loving accountant Keith Bishop, who had a monotone answerphone message and would have rather had a career as a DJ.

The character, who worked at fictional paper company Wernham Hogg, will also be remembered for other memorable scenes included dressing up as Ali G for Red Nose Day.

Big Keith particularly shone in a famous scene from season two's episode Appraisals.

In his appraisal, office manager David Brent, played by Ricky Gervais, makes him list his strengths and weaknesses.

Chewing gum and looking bored, Keith responds "don't know" to all answers.

MacIntosh appeared in both series of The Office, which was first broadcast in 2001.

In 2021, the actor spoke to Vice about his character's passion for scotch eggs.

"My first scene with Martin [Freeman], where I eat the Scotch egg - we had trouble doing that for some reason. It took ages to get that done. I got through a lot of Scotch eggs. I wasn't told about it. The props guy nipped out and bought them last minute," he said.

TV channel Gold said: "We loved him as Keith in The Office and were lucky enough to work with him over the years on the channel. Our thoughts go out to his family and friends at such a difficult time."

MacIntosh's friend Ed Scott said: "He may have had a famous face known by millions as Keith from The Office but the person inside is what I will most remember.

"Ewen was so full of empathy, kindness, and integrity and above all a really good man."

MacIntosh's cause of death has not been confirmed, but Scott said: "Thanks to the incredible care and love provided by the wonderful medical staff and especially the nurses who all loved him when he brought a smile to their days."