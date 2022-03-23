Ewan McGregor Reveals 'Kind Of Embarrassing' Jedi Skill He's Tried In Real Life

Just about every Star Wars fan has waved a hand in front of automatic doors to feel as if they’ve opened them with The Force.

Even Ewan McGregor.

The actor, who plays Obi-Wan Kenobi in the prequel films and in the upcoming Disney+ series, admitted to Entertainment Weekly that he’s used the Jedi Door Trick himself.

“I always do a little Jedi move for the doors and I have occasionally been caught doing it,” he said. “You know, like at the supermarket or something when I’m wheeling my trolley out.”

McGregor said sometimes, he’s even been caught.

“It’s just always for my own [amusement] because it makes me laugh, but occasionally I’ve been caught doing that and that’s kind of embarrassing,” he said. “It’s difficult not to, isn’t it? It’s fun. If the timing is right, it feels very powerful.”

His kids aren’t impressed, though.

“They don’t care,” he said. “It doesn’t work on them.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.